* Seaway pipeline reversed flows seen this weekend
* Mid-Atlantic factory activity contraction pressures oil
* Coming up: CFTC positions data 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday
NEW YORK, May 17 U.S. crude futures fell for a
fifth straight session on Thursday in choppy trading as U.S.
economic data and ongoing worries about the euro zone and
Greece's political and debt crisis pressured oil prices on
both sides of the Atlantic.
U.S. stocks hit a four-month low as rising Spanish bond
yields increased investor anxiety over the health of that
country's banks and of the region's economy.
Oil and equities also were pressured by data showing U.S.
initial jobless benefits last week held at levels suggesting
sluggish growth in hiring and by a separate report showing
factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic region contracted in May.
Crude received support early from news that the U.S.
ambassador to Israel said U.S. plans for a possible military
strike on Iran are ready and the option is "fully available."
The remarks came days before Iran resumes talks with world
powers over Tehran's nuclear program on May 23 in Iraq.
Brent crude, with the July contract taking over the
front-month position, fell 2 percent and wiped out 2012 gains,
narrowing the spread between Brent and U.S. crude.
The first crude oil is expected to flow on the reversed
Seaway pipeline this weekend, partners Enterprise Products
and Enbridge Inc said. The target for the flow
reversal had been Thursday.
The reversal is intended to ease a Midwest crude oil glut
and is expected to reduce the recent deficit of U.S. light sweet
crude to global benchmark Brent.
Brent's weakness helped drag down U.S. gasoline and
heating oil futures. U.S. cash crude differentials have
been elevated, which put crude more in line with higher Brent
prices, pulling U.S. refined products prices up also.
U.S. RBOB June gasoline finished 4.27 cents lower at
$2.8782 a gallon. It fell below front-month RBOB's 200-day
moving average of $2.8796 for the first since Feb. 2, according
to Reuters data.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude
fell 25 cents, or 0.27 percent, to settle at $92.56 a
barrel, the lowest settlement since Nov. 2 when crude closed at
$92.51. Thursday's $92.09-$93.88 trading band was inside
Wednesday's range.
* An oil spill was discovered off Brazil's coast near the
country's Espirito Santo state, Brazil's Navy said. The Navy
said it has sent a team to investigate.
* Iranian petrochemical exports have plunged nearly 90
percent in the last two weeks as most maritime firms, including
those in Iran, cannot find insurance to transport cargoes due to
EU sanctions, according to traders and shipping data.
* Imperial Oil Ltd's small Nova Scotia refinery
became the latest victim of a crippling squeeze on East Coast
profit margins, as the company said it was likely to sell or
shut the plant by early next year.
MARKETS NEWS
* The yen posted sharp gains against the euro and dollar,
bolstered by safety bids on concerns about banks in Spain and
Greece, chances of contagion if Greece leaves the euro and
disappointing U.S. economic data. The euro fell to a four-month
low versus the dollar but recovered by early afternoon to trade
slightly higher on the day.
* Copper steadied after hitting four-month lows the previous
session, but sentiment was cautious given worries Spain might be
hard hit if Greece leaves the euro and defaults on its debt.
* Spot gold rallied more than 2 percent for its largest
one-day gain since late January as technical buy signals and new
signs of a sluggish U.S. economy more than offset deepening
despair over the euro zone.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data
due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.
* NYMEX June crude contract expiration on Tuesday.
* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due at
4:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 92.56 -0.25 -0.3% 92.09 93.88 263,353 308,371
CLc2 92.94 -0.25 -0.3% 92.47 94.24 131,963 128,242
LCOc1 107.49 -2.26 -2.1% 106.94 110.15 284,407 22,415
RBc1 2.8782 -0.0427 -1.5% 2.8668 2.9303 44,769 49,944
RBc2 2.8174 -0.0477 -1.7% 2.8060 2.8730 47,788 40,535
HOc1 2.8490 -0.0486 -1.7% 2.8394 2.9051 50,762 56,482
HOc2 2.8556 -0.0483 -1.7% 2.8461 2.9115 32,551 33,672
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT May 16 30D AVG May 16 NET CHNG
CRUDE 598,404 664,792 562,071 1,537,443 1,708
RBOB 145,103 125,403 150,051 260,516 767
HO 134,737 140,644 122,286 329,753 2,513