* Big specs cut bullish oil bets to lowest since 2010-CFTC
* Crude to start flow from reversed Seaway pipeline this
weekend
* Coming up: API weekly inventory data, Tuesday
NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. crude oil futures fell
more than 1 percent on Friday, down for the sixth straight
session, as worsening problems in Greece and Spain raised
worries of contagion in the euro zone.
Oil futures fell on the drumbeat from global stock markets,
which erased the year's gains as investors pared holdings for
safe-haven assets such as gold, on growing concerns about the
euro zone debt crisis.
On Wall Street, equities dipped after a messy opening-day
trade for social networking darling Facebook failed to
lift the spirits of investors.
U.S. gasoline futures bucked the day's trend in energy
markets, gaining slightly after six days of losses and climbing
above its 200-day moving average after falling below that level
on Thursday for the first time since February.
Oil investors were cautious ahead of the G8 summit this
weekend where U.S. President Barack Obama was reported by
Japanese news agency Kyodo to be seeking support for tapping the
release of emergency oil reserves ahead of the European Union's
July embargo of Iranian crude..
Obama will host the G8 meeting at Camp David in Maryland.
Reversal of the Seaway pipeline was completed earlier this
week and its first crude oil headed for Houston from Cushing,
Oklahoma, is expected to flow by the weekend, according to
owners Enterprise Products and Enbridge Inc.
Anticipation of the landmark move, which was expected to
help ease the glut in Midwest crude stockpiles, had reduced
Brent's spread against U.S. crude in recent days, but on Friday,
the spread widened, amid caution from analysts that impact of
the reversal could be slow to hit the U.S. oil markets.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for June
delivery, which expires on Tuesday, settled at $91.48 a
barrel, falling $1.08, or 1.17 percent. For the week, it slid
$4.65, or 4.84 percent, down for the a third in a row.
* In three weeks, front-month U.S. crude has slumped $13.45,
or 12.82 percent, the biggest three-week loss since the week to
Aug. 14, 2011, when prices dropped 14.54 percent.
* In London, ICE July Brent crude settled at $107.14
a barrel, edging down 35 cents, or 0.33 percent, the lowest
close for front-month Brent since the Dec. 20, 2011 settlement
at $106.73 and extending losses to a third straight week.
* In three weeks, front-month Brent has fallen $12.69, or
10.59 percent, its biggest three-week drop since the week to May
20, 2011, when prices ended 10.72 percent lower.
* July Brent's premium against U.S. July crude
widened to $15.34, from $14.55 on Thursday, as Brent
fell far less than U.S. crude.
* NYMEX June heating oil fell 1.90 cents, or 0.67 percent,
to settle at $2.83 a gallon, dropping for the third consecutive
day. For the week, the contract fell 13.36 cents, or 4.51
percent, stretching weekly losses a third week.
* In three weeks, front-month heating oil dropped 35.07
cents, or 11.03 percent, the biggest three-week loss since the
week to May 8, 2011, when prices fell 11.94 percent.
* NYMEX June RBOB gasoline settled at $2.8895 a gallon, up
1.13 cents, or 0.39 percent, snapping a six-day losing streak.
However, for the week, the contract fell 11.13 cents, or 3.71
percent, biggest since the loss of 7.19 percent in the week to
May 4. The loss followed a small gain of 0.84 percent in the
week to May 11.
* Hedge funds and big speculators cut their bullish bets on
U.S. crude oil and options by 12,789 contracts, to 140,936, in
the week to May 15, hitting the lowest level since late 2010,
according to a weekly report from the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission.
* The number of oil drilling rigs in the United States rose
10 to 1,382 last week, the highest level in 25 years, according
to a weekly report from oil services firm Baker Hughes.
* U.S. petroleum consumption fell 0.3 percent in April from
a year ago, to 18.549 million barrels per day and gasoline usage
climbed for the third month in a row, the American Petroleum
Institute said.
* Iraq's oil exports from is southern ports have slipped by
170,000 bpd so far this month, according to shipping data
tracked by Reuters, although Iraq hopes remain it will sustain
shipments at April's record rate.
MARKETS NEWS
* Gold rose more than 1 percent, on track for its largest
two-day gain since October as investors consolidated their
positions ahead of the weekend and amid a stronger euro.
* U.S. stocks fell after a sloppy debut by Facebook Inc
failed to brighten the mood on Wall Street.
* The euro rallied from a four-month low against the dollar
as investors pared bets against the single currency after a more
than 3 percent drop this month, but concerns about the euro zone
were likely to keep it under pressure.
* Copper fell for a third straight week, having lost 4.5
percent of its value over the past five days, on fears Europe's
spiraling debt crisis and China's slowdown will erode demand for
metals.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* NYMEX June crude contract expiration on Tuesday.
* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due at
4:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 91.48 -1.08 -1.2% 90.93 92.88 199,220 280,073
CLc2 91.80 -1.14 -1.2% 91.25 93.24 167,798 141,656
LCOc1 107.14 -0.35 -0.3% 106.40 107.99 189,263 293,237
RBc1 2.8895 0.0113 0.4% 2.8580 2.9082 39,923 54,607
RBc2 2.8202 0.0028 0.1% 2.7968 2.8414 38,611 50,149
HOc1 2.8300 -0.0190 -0.7% 2.8235 2.8589 41,355 58,274
HOc2 2.8352 -0.0204 -0.7% 2.8287 2.8642 33,286 33,448
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT May 17 30D AVG May 17 NET CHNG
CRUDE 543,006 636,371 566,928 1,511,484 25,959
RBOB 121,493 157,965 166,577 315,722 -1,162
HO 120,731 143,609 135,722 319,679 6,137