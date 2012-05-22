* POLL-U.S. crude stocks up, products down last week * API says U.S. crude inventories up 1.5 mln bbls last week * Coming up: EIA weekly inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday NEW YORK, May 22 U.S. crude oil futures fell on Tuesday, as a potential deal between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog eased worries about crude supplies, and after the OECD warned the euro zone crisis threatened to derail the fragile global economic recovery. NYMEX crude for June delivery expired and settled almost 1 percent lower, down for the seventh time in eight sessions. In post-settlement trading, prices were little changed after the American Petroleum Institute reported that domestic crude stocks rose 1.5 million barrels in the week to May 18, just above the Reuters forecast for a 1.0-million-barrel rise. The increase included a 491,000-barrel gain in stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S.-traded oil futures. Stocks at the hub could dip by next week's report following the reversal of the Seaway pipeline flow, aimed at easing the Midwest oil glut. The pipeline began pumping crude from the hub to the main U.S. refining center in Houston on Saturday, outside of last week's inventory reporting period. Gasoline stockpiles fell 4.5 million barrels, the API said, surprising analysts, as the average forecast was for a decline of just 500,000 barrels. Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, dipped 235,000 barrels, the API said, close to the forecast for a drawdown of 200,000 barrels. Refinery utilization edged down 0.1 percentage point, the API said, against the forecast for an increase of 0.4 percentage points. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for June delivery expired and settled at $91.66 a barrel, down 91 cents, or 0.98 percent, after trading between $91.39 to $93.01. * NYMEX July crude closed at $91.85, falling $1.01, or 0.98 percent. Its discount against July Brent crude widened to $16.56, from $15.95 on Monday. * U.S. crude's Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell back to 25.3, from 27.4 on Monday. The index fell below 30, the level indicating oversold conditions, beginning May 11, when it hit 29.799, according to Reuters data. * Iranian oil exports have not dropped further in May after falling sharply since March, industry sources said on Tuesday, because core customers in Europe and Asia continue to buy ahead of European sanctions aimed at slowing Tehran's nuclear program. * European refinery output rose across the board in April and utilization rates increased to over 80 percent as refineries came back from seasonal maintenance. * Yukuya Amano, director general of U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency, said he expected to sign a deal with Iran soon to unblock an investigation into suspected work on atom bombs, potentially brightening prospects for big-power talks with Tehran to stop a drift toward conflict. * ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said he does not expect Greece will exit the euro and urged Athens to work with Europe to remove the risk of its crisis spreading to other countries. * The OECD warned that the fragile developed world economic recovery could be blown off course if Europe fails to contain damage from its problem debtor states. * U.S. home resales rose 3.4 percent in April to an annual rate of 4.62 million units, their highest annual rate since May 2010, while foreclosures declined, the National Association of Realtors said. * The index tracking tonnage hauled by American trucks slipped in April compared to March, snapping seven straight months of gains, dragged lower by slowing growth in the wider economy, the American Trucking Associations said. Against the year-ago level, the April index was up 3.5 percent. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. equities closed mostly flat after late volatility, with weakness in materials and energy shares offsetting strength in financials. * The euro slumped 1 percent against the U.S. dollar ahead of an informal meeting of European leaders, as fears grew that Greece would leave the euro zone. * The yen lost ground against the dollar after the Fitch rating agency cut Japan's long-term ratings to A+, citing Japan's high and rising public debt ratios and a "leisurely" fiscal consolidation plan. * Copper rose in London for a third straight session and was flat in New York as reports that China will fast-track infrastructure investments encouraged investors to buy the industrial metal. * Gold fell almost 1.5 percent with selling accelerating on low volumes as the euro lost further ground ahead of a much-anticipiated European summit. UPCOMING EVENTS, DATA * New U.S. home sales for April, 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), Wednesday. * U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly petroleum inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), Wednesday.