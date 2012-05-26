* U.N. nuclear watchdog finds higher uranium trace in Iran
* Upbeat U.S. consumer sentiment supports crude futures
* Euro zone debt crisis worries keep day's gains slim
* Coming up: API weekly U.S. inventory data, Wednesday
NEW YORK, May 25 U.S. crude futures rose a
second day in a row on Friday as uncertainty about Iran's talks
with world powers continued to stir supply-disruption worries
and data showed a rise in U.S. consumer confidence.
Europe's economic problems signaled weaker prospects for oil
demand, capping the gain in prices.
For the week, front-month crude futures fell slightly,
extending losses for the fourth straight week, posting the
biggest four week drop for since the period to Aug. 19, 2011.
Market focus on Iran remained after this week's talks between
Tehran and world powers did not result in any agreement, with
negotiations continuing next month at another meeting in Moscow.
That has kept investors worried about a possible new conflict in
the Middle East and disruption of supplies from Iran.
The U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency have found
uranium particles refined to a higher-than-expected level than
what Iran has disclosed, raising further concerns among oil
investors. This has led to short-coverings ahead of the
three-day Memorial Day holiday in the United States.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, July crude
settled at $90.86 a barrel, up 20 cents, after trading
between $90.20 to $91.32, an "inside day," in which the day's
high and low are within the previous day's trading range.
* For the week, front-month crude fell 62 cents, or 0.68
percent, dropping for a fourth straight week, during which
losses hit $14.07, or 13.4 percent, the biggest four-week drop
since the period to Aug. 19, 2011.
* In London, ICE Brent July crude ended up 28 cents
to settle at $106.83, after trading from $106.02 to $107.24.
* For the week, front-month Brent dipped 31 cents, or 0.29
percent, stretching weekly losses to a fourth week in a row. In
that period, front-month Brent fell $13, or 10.85 percent, the
biggest drop in four weeks to May 6, 2011, when prices slumped
13.12 percent.
* Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened slightly to to
$15.97, from $15.89 on Thursday.
* NYMEX June RBOB gasoline settled at $2.8929, up
1.64 cents, or 0.57 percent, after trading from $2.8670 to
$2.9020. For the week, it fell 0.66 cents, or 0.22 percent,
after rising 3.7 percent in the week to May 18.
* NYMEX June heating oil finished up 0.69 cent, or
0.24 percent, at $2.8288 a gallon, after trading between $2.8140
to $2.8340. For the week, the contract fell 0.12 cent, or 0.04
percent, down for a fourth week. In that period, front-month
heating oil fell 35.19 cents, or 11.06 percent, the biggest
four-week loss since the period to May 8, 2011, when the prices
ended down 14.3 percent.
* Hedge funds and other large speculators increased their
bullish bets on U.S. crude oil futures in London last week, but
cut their net long positions in New York, leaving the aggregate
total largely unchanged, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed.
* U.S. consumer confidence rose in May to its highest level
in more than four years, the Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan final poll for the month showed.
* A senior State Department official will travel to Tel Aviv
on Friday to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to Israel's security
following just-concluded talks between six world powers and Iran
over its nuclear program.
* China's annual export and import growth showed signs of
acceleration in the first 10 days of May, but the country is
still facing "a relatively stern trade environment," the
commerce ministry said.
* The forward-looking German consumer sentiment indicator
compiled by market research group GfK stood at 5.7 heading into
June after May's reading was upwardly revised also to 5.7 from
5.6.
* Hourly workers began a strike at Husky Energy's
155,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Lima Ohio, but the plant
remained in production with managers taking over operations, the
company and the union said.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four, with
a down day on Friday as investors were reluctant to buy going
into a long weekened, with uncertanly still swirling around
Europe.
* The euro slumped to near two-year lows against the dollar,
on fears of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and risk
other debt-plagued countries could also leave the bloc.
* Copper rose slightly, clawing back from 4-1/2-month lows
hit earlier this week, although the market headed for its fourth
consecutive weekly loss over uncertainty in Europe's economy and
the potential exit of Greece from the euro zone hammered the
single currency.
* Gold edged higher in choppy trading but finished the week
lower after broad commodities selling earlier in the week due in
part to a strong dollar.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* American Petroleum Institute weekly petroleum inventory
report, 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), Wednesday, delayed a day due
to the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration weekly petroleum
inventory data, 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), delayed a day due to the
Memorian Day holiday on Monday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 90.86 0.20 0.2% 90.20 91.32 141,413 231,521
CLc2 91.15 0.21 0.2% 90.49 91.59 26,505 41,641
LCOc1 106.83 0.28 0.3% 106.02 107.24 145,986
RBc1 2.8929 0.0164 0.6% 2.8670 2.9020 34,998 43,857
RBc2 2.8317 0.0124 0.4% 2.8100 2.8378 58,826 68,936
HOc1 2.8288 0.0069 0.2% 2.8140 2.834 19,366 26,990
HOc2 2.8329 0.0072 0.3% 2.8163 2.8384 35,664 52,731
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT May 24 30D AVG May 24 NET CHNG
CRUDE 259,370 392,146 547,122 1,440,650 -4,985
RBOB 147,687 173,545 163,689 299,356 -2,454
HO 79,641 109,952 135,294 329,509 3,601