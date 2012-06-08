* Spain's credit downgrade, weak European data hits oil
* Absence of QE3 hint from Bernanke still a factor
* Coming up: API weekly petroleum data, Tuesday
NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. crude futures fell for a
second day in a row on Friday as Spain's banking troubles,
broader European economic problems and fading hopes about more
U.S. Federal Reserve monetary stimulus darkened the outlook for
global oil demand.
For the week, however, U.S. crude rose more than 1 percent,
snapping five straight weeks of losses, helped by late surge in
pre-weekend short-covering, traders said.
Rating agency Fitch downgraded Spain's credit rating and
said further downgrades could come as the country struggles to
restructure its troubled banking system.
Spain is expected to ask the euro zone for help in
recapitalizing its banks this weekend, sources in Brussels and
Berlin told Reuters.
In Italy, industrial output fell in April and in Germany
imports tumbled at the fastest rate in two years while exports
dropped more than expected -- another sign that Europe's largest
economy is beginning to feel the chill from the euro zone debt
crisis.
Meanwhile, hopes for a further round of U.S. Fed monetary
stimulus were fading fast, a day after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
offered few hints in a congressional testimony that the central
bank would consider doing that as had been speculated in recent
days.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, July crude
settled down 72 cents, or 0.85 percent, at $84.10 a barrel. For
the week, it rose 87 cents, or 1.05 percent, snapping five
straight weeks of losses.
* In London, ICE Brent crude for July delivery
settled at $99.47 a barrel, falling 46 cents, or 0.46 percent.
For the week it rose $1.04, or 1.06 percent, ending five
straight weekly losses.
* Brent crude's premium against U.S. crude widened slightly,
to $15.37, from $15.22 on Thursday.
* NYMEX July heating oil futures settled up 0.5 cent
or 0.19 percent, at $2.6721 a gallon. For the week, it gained
4.24 cents, or 1.61 percent, after falling more than 7 percent
in the week to June 1.
* NYMEX July RBOB gasoline futures finished up 0.02
cent, or 0.01 percent, at $2.6852 a gallon. For the week, it
rose 2.82 cents, or 1.06 percent, after dropping 8.16 percent in
the week to June 1.
* The U.S. trade deficit narrowed 4.9 percent in April as
slower growth in Europe and China bit into exports and the soft
U.S. economy clipped import demand, a Commerce Department report
showed. [ID: nnL1E8H83G]
* Hedge funds and other big investors increased their net
long positions of NYMEX crude futures and options by 1,582
contracts to 140,750 in the week to June 5, the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said in a weekly
report.
* The U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency said it made
no progress in talks with Iran for a deal to resume a
long-stalled investigation into suspected atom bomb research by
Tehran.
* U.S. oil production rose to more than 6 million barrels
per day for the first time in 14 years in the first quarter of
2012, lifted by the oil boom in North Dakota and Texas, the
Energy Information Administration said.
* The global oil market is well supplied and can cope with
the loss of Iranian crude to Western sanctions, oil officials
and executives, including the heads of Total and Royal
Dutch Shell said.
* Plains Midstream Canada said it halted pipeline operations
in West-Central Alberta after crude leaked into a large river
system as the company continues to clean up from its last major
spill in the province more than a year ago.
MARKETS NEWS
* The S&P 500 ended its best week in 2012 as
investors returned to equities after sources told Reuters that
Span was expected to request aid for its troubled banks.
* The euro fell against the U.S. after Spain's credit rating
downgrade and signs of economic weakness in Italy and Germany.
Despite the losses, the euro was on track for its best weekly
performance since April 22, after five straight weeks of
declines.
* London copper fell to its cheapest level since December
and U.S. copper also sank on economic slowdown fears, amplified
this week by a surprise rate cut in China and a downgrade of
Spain's credit rating.
* Gold rose as uncertainty about an upcoming rescue plan for
Spain's troubled banks encourage some safe-haven buying.
UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA
* American Petroleum Institute's weekly U.S. petroleum
inventory data. 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) Tuesday.
