* OPEC keeps output ceiling steady, hopes Saudi will cut
* Central banks ready to react to Greece election
* Coming up: CFTC positions data 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. crude futures rose on
Thursday as OPEC agreed to keep its current production ceiling
steady and oil moved even higher in post-settlement trading on
news that central banks are preparing to respond to any turmoil
resulting from Greece's upcoming election.
OPEC left oil output limits on hold, hoping that top
producer Saudi Arabia scales back its production after its
recent unilateral increase in output.
Several members in the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries called on Saudi to cut back to bring
collective supply down to the 30 million barrels per day (bpd)
limit. Extra Saudi production is largely responsible for lifting
actual OPEC output to 31.6 million bpd.
Oil prices extended gains in post-settlement trading on news
that central banks from major economies are ready to take steps
to stabilize financial markets by providing liquidity and
preventing a credit squeeze if the outcome of Greek elections on
Sunday causes tumultuous trading.
The news also sent U.S. stocks and the euro higher.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, July crude
rose $1.29, or 1.56 percent, to settle at $83.91 a
barrel, trading as low as $82.27 and reaching $84.42 in
post-settlement trading.
* Fuel oil, gasoline, jet fuel and gas oil stocks
independently held at Europe's Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub
fell, according to data released by Dutch oil analyst Pieter
Kulsen.
* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and
Ecuador, will fall by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four
weeks to June 30. Exports will reach 23.96 million bpd on
average, compared with 24.06 million bpd in the four weeks to
June 2, UK consultancy Oil Movements said.
* India is seeking extra oil supplies from OPEC members
Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Algeria.
MARKETS NEWS
* Copper eked out a minor gain in quiet dealings as most
investors were unwilling to take on any large bets ahead of
Sunday's Greek election, which is seen as critical for the euro
zone crisis and the metal's near-term demand outlook.
* Gold edged higher in a seesaw session, extending its rise
to a fifth consecutive day as weak U.S. economic data and a key
weekend vote in Greece prompted bullion investors cautiously to
add bullish bets.
* The euro rose against the U.S. dollar for a third day and
was lifted late in the session by news that central banks will
be ready to provide liquidity to prevent a credit squeeze should
the outcome of Sunday's Greek election trigger market turmoil.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) positions
data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 83.91 1.29 1.6% 82.27 84.42 267,545 327,544
CLc2 84.22 1.30 1.6% 82.57 84.72 112,116 107,219
LCOc1 97.03 -0.10 -0.1% 96.33 97.80 27,165 138,290
RBc1 2.6764 0.0210 0.8% 2.6351 2.6935 28,406 69,695
RBc2 2.6036 0.0195 0.8% 2.5641 2.6200 25,913 48,584
HOc1 2.6278 0.0169 0.7% 2.5975 2.6424 40,256 70,014
HOc2 2.6316 0.0169 0.7% 2.6005 2.6453 23,654 35,467
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Jun 13 30D AVG Jun 13 NET CHNG
CRUDE 555,520 629,186 573,442 1,474,974 -16,579
RBOB 82,123 167,149 147,047 260,516 767
HO 109,102 169,102 122,286 314,729 529