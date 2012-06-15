* Central banks seen ready to move after Greek poll * Weak U.S. economic data raises chances of Fed stimulus * OPEC says effects of lower output may be seen July * CFTC-Specs cut U.S. oil net longs, heat net short NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. crude oil futures ended little changed on thin volume Friday as investors awaited crucial elections in Greece this weekend, although hopes were up that central banks would counteract any negative results from the poll. Economic worries also prompted investors to limit exposure, after data showed weak U.S. manufacturing activity in May and a survey revealed that consumer confidence fell in early June to a six-month low. The slowing U.S. recovery and a deepening debt crisis in Europe have increased the odds of a further easing of monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve, although economists are divided on whether the central bank will act when it meets on Tuesday and Wednesday. After OPEC decided on Wednesday to hold its output target steady at 30 million barrels per day for the second half of the year, Secretary General Abdullah al-Badri said members will reduce currently higher-than-ceiling production and that effects should be seen in July. Analysts were skeptical, however, as any reduction would mostly come from Saudi Arabia, OPEC's biggest producer. FUNDAMENTALS: * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for July delivery ended up a second day and settled at $84.03 a barrel, rising 12 cents, or 0.14 percent. For the week, it edged down 7 cents, following a 1 percent gain in the week to June 8. * In London, ICE Brent crude for August delivery settled at $97.61 a barrel, rising 44 cents, or 0.45 percent, the first gain after six straight sessions of losses. For the week, front-month Brent fell $1.86, or 1.87 percent, after gaining 1 percent in the week to June 8. * August Brent's premium over the August U.S. crude contract closed at $13.28. July Brent expired on Thursday at a $13.12 premium against the NYMEX July contract. * NYMEX July RBOB settled up 2.53 cents, or 0.95 percent, at $2.7017 a gallon. For the week, it rose up 1.67 cents, or 0.62 percent, from the $2.6850 close on June 8, gaining a second straight week. * NYMEX July heating oil ended up 1.87 cents, or 0.71 percent, at $2.6465 a gallon. For the week, it fell 2.56 cents, or 0.96 pct from the $2.6721 close in the week to June 8, when it rose 1.8 pct in that period. * Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions by 2,542, to 130,508, in the week to June 12, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said. * U.S. consumer sentiment fell in early June to a six-month low on worries about deterioration in the jobs market and Europe's festering debt crisis, the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary survey for the month showed. * U.S. manufacturing output contracted 0.4 percent in May, the second monthly decline in three, total industrial output declined 0.1 percent, and a gauge of factory activity in New York state plunged this month, further signs of a slowdown in the economy. * A measure of future U.S. economic growth rose slightly in the latest week, while the annualized growth rate fell, the independent forecasting group Economic Cycle Research Institute, said. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stocks rallied to close a second straight week of gains on hopes of collective action from global central banks if Sunday's election in Greece triggers market turmoil. * The euro rose slightly against the dollar, supported by expectations that global central banks will act to prevent any fallout arising after the Greek elections. * Copper rose to post its first weekly gain in the past seven on assurances that the world's central banks stand ready to stabilize markets if Greek election results cause any financial upheaval. * Gold rose for the sixth consecutive session as investors bet on additional stimulus by central banks and hedged against economic uncertainty ahead of the Greek elections. UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA * American Petroleum Institute's weekly petroleum inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), Tuesday SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 84.03 0.12 0.1% 83.42 84.80 198,067 278,944 CLc2 84.33 0.11 0.1% 83.73 85.10 104,530 120,117 LCOc1 97.61 0.44 0.5% 96.97 98.10 144,812 35,173 RBc1 2.7017 0.0253 1.0% 2.6702 2.7074 29,158 37,587 RBc2 2.6257 0.0221 0.9% 2.5978 2.6303 32,377 27,187 HOc1 2.6465 0.0187 0.7% 2.6288 2.6569 33,215 47,638 HOc2 2.6499 0.0183 0.7% 2.6326 2.6597 23,981 24,505 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Jun 14 30D AVG Jun 14 NET CHNG CRUDE 429,489 580,242 570,158 1,482,994 -8,020 RBOB 99,634 92,905 146,981 299,171 -2,036 HO 107,798 117,749 136,956 314,200 -1,709 (Reporting By Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)