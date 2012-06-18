* Greece pro-bailout bloc wins, but euro zone worries
NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. crude oil futures ended
lower on Monday, after gains the two previous session, as a win
by pro-bailout parties in Greek polls failed to ease concerns
about the euro zone debt crisis.
While the vote insured there would be no break-up of the
euro zone, which lifted crude early, hopes of a concerted EU
action to provide stimulus were fading after German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said that a new Greek government had to meet
commitments made to international lenders..
The euro fell from a one-month high against the dollar as
the Greek election results and fears about Spain's debt
persisted after 10-year Spanish bond yields rose above the
sustainable 7 percent line.
Spain called for the European Central Bank to fight
financial market pressures on the euro zone and Italy said more
must be done to shore up the bloc.
World leaders also pressed Europe to do whatever it takes to
combat the euro zone's debt crisis.
But market bears were cautious about on pushing prices much
lower, however, as six world powers and Iran made little
progress in talks on how to end a decade-long dispute over
Tehran's nuclear program which risks sparking a new Middle East
conflict.
That dispute, which has led to resulted in action to block
oil shipments from Iran, had been a major reason oil prices hit
their year's high in March.
Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil inventories were forecast to have
fallen by 1.0 million barrels last week, as imports likely
dipped, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
Gasoline stocks were forecast up by 1.0 million barrels
while distillates were expected to have increased by 1.2 million
barrels, the poll also showed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for July
delivery, which expires on Wednesday, fell 76 cents, or
0.90 percent, to settle at $83.27 a barrel.
* In London, ICE Brent crude for August delivery
settled at $96.05 a barrel, down $1.56, or 1.60 percent, the
lowest settlement since Jan. 25, 2011. Front-month Brent hit a
session low of $95.38, lowest since Jan. 26. 2011..
* August Brent's premium against the August U.S. crude
contract narrowed to $12.45 at the close. It dropped to a
session low of $12.26, the lowest since Jan. 31. On Friday, the
premium closed at $13.28. .
* U.S. regional refined product margins rose about 3 percent
on average in the week to June 15, a report from Credit Suisse
showed.
* Delta Air Lines, which is acquiring a 185,000
barrel-per-day refinery from Phillips 66 in Trainer,
Pennsylvania, to keep a handle on fuel costs, said it would not
be selling jet fuel on the open market once the deal closes.
* Iraq, gaining on Iran as OPEC's second largest oil
producer, is at least two years away from reaching an output
level that will prompt a debate within the producer group on
setting Baghdad's individual output quota, a senior Iraqi
official said.
* Barring an unexpected last-minute deal to relax European
Union sanctions, Europe's Protection and Indemnity clubs will be
unable to insure vessels carrying Iranian crude from July 1, an
unforeseen but ultimately critical side effect of EU sanctions
to punish Iran for its nuclear program.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Europe's debt crisis in
danger of becoming worse pressured the wider market, pulling the
Dow Jones industrial average and the Standard & Poor's
500 Index lower, while the Nasdaq Composite Index
gained as shares of large technology companies rose.
* Copper gave up gains as relief over the election results
in Greece turned sour and investor focus turned to debt and
banking problems in Spain.
* Gold eked out a small gain as lingering uncertainty over
the euro zone debt crisis and an upcoming policy meeting by the
U.S. Federal Reserve lifted bullion from early losses.
UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA
* First of two-day meeting of U.S. Federal Reserve
policymakers' meeting, Tuesday
