NEW YORK, Oct 22 U.S. crude futures ended lower
on Monday as the November contract expired, with concerns about
a slowing global economy and an expected pipeline restart
pressuring prices and offsetting supportive worries about Middle
East turmoil and the potential threat to the region's oil
supply.ž
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 88.73 -1.32 -1.5% 88.21 90.80 18,680 123,648
CLc2 88.65 -1.79 -2.0% 88.57 91.27 264,586 329,814
LCOc1 109.44 -0.70 -0.6% 109.12 110.97 206,862 231,128
RBc1 2.6475 -0.0488 -1.8% 2.6425 2.7200 19,626 32,188
RBc2 2.6348 -0.0373 -1.4% 2.6293 2.6931 39,614 36,899
HOc1 3.0767 -0.0578 -1.8% 3.0735 3.1491 38,762 40,920
HOc2 3.0668 -0.0508 -1.6% 3.0637 3.1329 85,047 44,740
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Oct 19 30D AVG Oct 19 NET CHNG
CRUDE 454,069 627,850 553,831 1,578,044 7,840
RBOB 96,928 105,439 152,475 288,113 2,025
HO 210,276 136,113 157,684 318,478 -6,914