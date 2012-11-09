NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. crude futures rose on Friday, receiving a
lift from a rise in a consumer sentiment reading as well as from gains in
gasoline futures.
Crude posted a 1.4 percent gain for the week, snapping a string of three
weekly declines.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 86.07 0.98 1.2 84.13 86.77 291,985 296,599
CLc2 86.55 0.99 1.2 84.61 87.24 89,472 100,299
LCOc1 109.40 2.15 2.0 106.25 109.78 193,922 200,132
RBc1 2.6992 0.0919 3.5 2.6012 2.7085 49,751 52,022
RBc2 2.6579 0.0705 2.7 2.5742 2.6645 49,193 35,372
HOc1 3.0055 0.0501 1.7 2.9421 3.017 38,437 50,656
HOc2 3.0111 0.0476 1.6 2.9493 3.0230 22,764 24,357
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Nov 8 30-DAY AVG Nov 8 NET CHNG
CRUDE 556,477 576,821 515,753 1,608,187 -9,195
RBOB 141,052 116,924 142,731 270,487 3,362
HO 101,076 124,295 172,063 306,283 1,965
