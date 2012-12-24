NEW YORK, Dec 24 U.S. crude futures edged lower on Monday in thin, pre-holiday trade as oil prices came under pressure from concerns about the lack of a U.S. budget agreement to avert tax hikes and spending cuts that could slow the economy and curb demand for petroleum. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 88.61 -0.05 -0.1% 88.20 88.86 40,008 178,144 CLc2 89.17 -0.06 -0.1% 88.78 89.35 5,851 51,873 LCOc1 108.80 -0.17 -0.2% 108.13 109.22 47,604 132,659 RBc1 2.7506 0.0159 0.6% 2.7131 2.7531 7,460 36,622 RBc2 2.7257 0.0099 0.4% 2.6971 2.7285 13,914 50,731 HOc1 3.0022 -0.0202 -0.7% 2.9980 3.0338 12,547 42,673 HOc2 2.9885 -0.0217 -0.7% 2.9846 3.0200 20,465 55,461 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Dec 20 30D AVG Dec 20 NET CHNG CRUDE 65,592 366,474 498,502 1,478,864 -28,231 RBOB 33,088 134,516 126,615 298,561 2,601 HO 46,237 150,336 127,948 275,255 1,328