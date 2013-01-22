NEW YORK, Jan 22 U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday on Bank of Japan's plans for asset buying and on supportive investor confidence data from Germany that bolstered expectations for fuel demand. The February crude contract expired on Tuesday. For a complete report on oil markets, double-click SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 96.24 0.68 0.7% 94.98 96.38 30,145 118,549 CLc2 96.68 0.64 0.7% 95.47 96.89 227,073 210,132 LCOc1 112.42 0.71 0.6% 111.35 112.65 199,679 74,581 RBc1 2.8299 0.0331 1.2% 2.7806 2.8500 32,402 38,971 RBc2 2.8411 0.0298 1.1% 2.7971 2.8590 65,677 37,671 HOc1 3.0682 0.0157 0.5% 3.0423 3.0911 30,322 43,392 HOc2 3.0557 0.0138 0.5% 3.0293 3.0772 44,682 35,843 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Jan 18 30D AVG Jan 18 NET CHNG CRUDE 507,916 563,464 460,615 1,494,983 -17,741 RBOB 163,617 108,225 121,115 319,532 -950 HO 126,452 121,333 135,622 304,196 -622