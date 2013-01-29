NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. crude futures rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, after strong U.S. housing market data bolstered confidence that economic growth and fuel demand were accelerating. For a complete report on oil markets, double-click SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 97.57 1.13 1.2% 96.29 97.82 244,033 167,186 CLc2 97.99 1.12 1.2% 96.74 98.24 63,352 42,141 LCOc1 114.36 0.88 0.8% 113.07 114.49 200,036 172,156 RBc1 2.9734 0.0386 1.3% 2.9105 2.9761 12,775 30,024 RBc2 2.9763 0.0354 1.2% 2.9176 2.9789 47,303 69,166 HOc1 3.1092 0.0476 1.6% 3.0555 3.1115 18,007 28,617 HOc2 3.0986 0.0443 1.5% 3.0466 3.1003 56,660 59,135 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Jan 28 30D AVG Jan 28 NET CHNG CRUDE 634,729 393,687 465,682 1,525,983 -714 RBOB 136,594 216,628 124,020 328,673 -54 HO 134,115 150,408 134,733 306,306 -6,109