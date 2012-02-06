* U.S. crude discount versus Brent widest since November
* POLL-U.S. crude, gasoline stocks up last week; distillates
down
* Global oil demand forecasts could be cut this week
* Coming up: API inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EST Tuesday
NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. crude oil futures
fell back on Monday after Greece let another deadline pass on
accepting terms of a bailout deal, causing the euro to dip and
the dollar to rise, moves that soured investors' risk appetite
for oil and other commodities.
U.S. crude's retreat, after a hefty 1.73 percent gain on
Friday that snapped a five-day losing streak, contrasted sharply
with Brent crude, which rose for the fifth straight day and
settled at its highest since August.
As a result, U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude
widened to above $19, the widest since November.
Brent's strength, meanwhile, supported U.S. heating oil
futures, which together with RBOB gasoline futures continued to
rise on Friday's upbeat jobs data for January that was seen
auguring well for higher demand going forward.
Traders are bracing for weekly inventory data, with the
initial report coming from the American Petroleum Institute on
Tuesday after the close.
In a Reuters poll, domestic crude stocks were forecast to
have increased by 2.6 million barrels in the week to Feb. 3.
Distillate stocks were projected down 600,000 barrels and
gasoline stocks were expected to show a 200,000 barrel increase,
the poll also showed.
In other news, President Barack Obama signed an executive
order imposing stricter sanctions on Iran and its central bank,
saying new powers to freeze assets were needed because Iranian
banks were concealing transactions, the White House said.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March
delivery settled at $96.91 a barrel, falling $1.35, or
1.18 percent, after trading between $96.38 and $97.75.
* In London, ICE March Brent closed at $115.93,
gaining $1.35, or 1.18 percent, the highest settlement for
front-month Brent since Aug. 2, when prices settled at $116.45.
. March Brent traded between $113.65 to $116.54.
* U.S. crude's discount widened to $19.02 at the close, the
widest since Nov. 18, when it hit $19.91.
* NYMEX March heating oil futures settled at $3.1707
a gallon, up 5.63 cents, or 1.81 percent, for the highest close
since Nov. 15, when front-month heating oil ended at $3.1713.
. March heating oil was up for a third straight day.
* NYMEX March RBOB gasoline ended at $2.9279 a
gallon, rising 1.35 cents or 0.46 percent, the highest
settlement since Aug. 31, 2011, when it closed at $3.0320.
. March RBOB rose for a second straight day.
* The Paris-based International Energy Agency may reduce its
world oil demand forecast for 2012 this week due to a weaker
outlook for the world economy, even though some evidence points
to stronger consumption in the latter part of this year. Two
other forecasts, from the OPEC and the U.S. Energy Information
Administration, will also be released this week.
* AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S.
Northeast, the biggest regional market for heating oil, to be
mostly average above normal for the next few days, then cool to
below normal later this week and early next week before warming
again.
* U.S. heating demand this week is expected to be 14.5
percent below normal, according to a weekly forecast from the
National Weather Service. Demand for heating oil will average
20.5 percent below normal, while demand for natural gas will
average 13.3 percent below normal, it said.
* U.S. refined product margins gained 20.9 percent last week
compared with the week before, rising across all five petroleum
regions, Credit Suisse said.
* BP Plc's 405,000 barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana,
refinery returned a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic
cracking unit to production on Saturday, according to sources
familiar with refinery operations. The unit was shut last week
for repairs.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Greece on Monday to
make up its mind fast on accepting the painful terms for a new
EU/IMF bailout, but the country's political leaders responded by
delaying their decision for yet another day. Talks on the
bailout have dragged on for weeks.
MARKETS NEWS
* The Euro dropped against the dollar as Greece's political
leaders delayed a decision on a new bailout package, raising
concerns of a disorderly default that could spread to other
debt-ridden countries in the region. |
* U.S. equities closed lower on lingering questions about
the euro zone's debt crisis and corporate earnings overshadowed
growing optimism about economic growth after a five-week rally.
* Copper and gold fell under the weight of a stronger dollar
and European debt-contagion fears.
UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA
* U.S. Department of Energy issues its monthly Short-Term
Energy Outlook on Tuesday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration issues its weekly
U.S. petroleum inventory report on Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. EST
* OPEC issues its Monthly Oil Market Report, Thursday
* The International Energy Agency issues its monthly Oil
Market Report, Friday.
* For a preview on the DOE, OPEC and IEA monthly reports,
see
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 96.91 -0.93 -1.0% 96.38 97.75 243,502 318,638
CLc2 97.41 -0.82 -0.8% 96.78 98.15 110,176 115,402
LCOc1 115.93 1.35 1.2% 113.65 116.54 203,764 235,991
RBc1 2.9279 0.0135 0.5% 2.8908 2.9438 30,642 47,285
RBc2 3.0674 0.0208 0.7% 3.0233 3.0821 22,852 30,032
HOc1 3.1707 0.0563 1.8% 3.1013 3.1894 63,457 64,351
HOc2 3.1440 0.0494 1.6% 3.0805 3.1602 30,936 22,500
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Feb 03 30D AVG Feb 03 NET CHNG
CRUDE 655,135 754,775 568,236 1,458,102 -20,659
RBOB 90,362 139,926 132,892 334,241 4,551
HO 155,494 130,679 142,312 291,295 6,985