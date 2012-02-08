* U.S. crude, products stocks rose last week-EIA * Iran says can retaliate against U.S. interests if attacked * Coming up: U.S. jobless claims 8:30 a.m. EST Thursday NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. crude futures rose for a second day on Wednesday, shrugging off data showing rising inventories and supported by strong gasoline futures as Brent crude pushed higher on hopes for a Greece debt deal and on concerns about Iran. Brent crude oil futures rose for the seventh straight day and posted their highest close in more than six months. U.S. commercial crude stocks rose 304,000 barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its weekly report, a smaller rise than expected but counter to Tuesday's report from industry showing a large drop in crude oil stockpiles. The American Petroleum Institute said crude stocks fell 4.5 million barrels. Analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of the report expected stocks to be up 2.4 million barrels. U.S. gasoline stocks rose 1.63 million barrels and distillate inventories rose 1.17 million barrels, the EIA said, above expectations for a small rise in gasoline and a dip in distillates. U.S. gasoline futures rose 4.77 cents to settle at $2.9752 a gallon, helped by Brent's strength. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for U.S. gasoline futures moved above 70 intraday, which signaled an overbought condition for investors who watch technical indicators. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, March crude rose 30 cents, or 0.3 percent, to settle at $98.71 a barrel, having traded from $98.10 to $99.01. * Iran is capable of carrying out military strikes on U.S. interests around the world if Iran is attacked by the United States, Iran's ambassador to Moscow said. * A draft of Greece's bailout program discussed by the country's political leaders at a Wednesday meeting included fiscal measures worth 13 billion euros for the period through 2015, a party official and a source close to the talks said. * More evidence emerged of the impact of new sanctions on Iran, with international traders saying Tehran is having trouble buying rice, cooking oil and other staples to feed its 74 million people weeks before an election. * CME Group said the exchange had record volumes for combined energy futures and options on Tuesday totaling 3,489,302 contracts, 13 percent above the previous high. * Petroplus said it has several investors interested in its operations in Germany, where its Ingolstadt plant will start running on standby mode on Thursday. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stocks closed little changed in another thinly traded session as Greece remained at a standstill over accepting tough reforms in exchange for a bailout critical to avoiding a chaotic default. * Copper jumped more than 1 percent to its highest level in more than a week after China's central bank pledged support for its property market, a key demand outlet for the industrial metal from the world's largest consumer. * Gold fell almost 1 percent on new worries about Europe's economy and as technical resistance prompted investors to take profits after the previous session's rally. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * U.S. weekly jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) on Thursday. * U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 98.71 0.30 0.3% 98.10 100.09 340,349 400,230 CLc2 99.10 0.28 0.3% 98.52 100.46 126,524 177,936 LCOc1 117.20 0.97 0.8% 115.90 117.80 208,953 245,838 RBc1 2.9752 0.0477 1.6% 2.9181 2.9896 40,894 56,162 RBc2 3.1099 0.0425 1.4% 3.0594 3.1232 32,391 36,128 HOc1 3.1895 -0.0014 0.0% 3.1654 3.2021 63,511 86,416 HOc2 3.1607 0.0012 0.0% 3.1372 3.1736 32,286 39,967 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Feb 07 30D AVG Feb 07 NET CHNG CRUDE 869,515 1,099,187 614,832 1,484,546 -12,132 RBOB 124,529 145,520 133,747 332,356 817 HO 163,129 220,240 146,837 285,107 -8,714