NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. crude oil futures ended higher on Monday, posting its biggest one-day gain in six weeks, a day after Greece's parliament adopted austerity measures the country needs to secure a second debt bailout package and avoid ruinous default. Trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange's Globex electronic platform was marred by a halt shortly after 2 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) due to technical problems. Globex trading resumed at 3:15 p.m. EST. While Greece's action somewhat calmed markets worried about the economic health of the euro zone, it sparked unrest in the streets in Athens and a voting rebellion by lawmakers of its ruling coalition. Europe gave Greece until Wednesday to convince international creditors that it would stick to the highly unpopular terms of the rescue package.. Middle East tensions were also supportive for crude futures. Israel accused Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah of being behind two bomb attacks that targeted the Israeli embassy staff in India and Georgia that wounded four people. [ID: nL5E8DD2WG] Iran denied involvement and the Hezbollah declined comment. The incidents added to current tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear program. Traders next shift their attention to U.S. weekly petroleum inventory data, with the industry group American Petroleum Institute issuing its report on Tuesday, after the close. A Reuters poll of analysts forecast that last week domestic crude rose 1.9 million barrels, distillate stocks fell 1.2 million barrels and gasoline stocks edged up 400,000 barrels. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March delivery settled at $100.91 a barrel, gaining $2.24, or 2.27 percent, the biggest one-day percentage gain since Jan. 3. The contract fell $1.17 on Friday. * In London, ICE March Brent crude settled at $117.93 a barrel, up 62 cents, or 0.53 percent. * Brent's premium against U.S. crude closed at $17.02, narrowing from $18.64 on Friday. * U.S. heating oil demand is expected to fall 7.7 percent below normal this week, according to a weekly forecast from the National Weather Service. Heating oil demand will average 10.7 percent below normal and heating demand for natural gas 8.1 percent below normal, it said. * The United States may be living through 10 years of sluggish growth that does little to boost domestic oil demand in the short-term, said Lee Raymond, former chief executive of ExxonMobil at the sidelines of an energy conference in Oslo. * Enterprise Products Partners plans to add storage capacity at a Houston oil terminal pegged as the delivery point for a proposed new crude contract by the CME Group aimed at countering criticism of the current U.S. benchmark. [ID:nL2E8DDDNL> * A major processing unit at Syncrude Canada Ltd's oil sands upgrading plant was running close to capacity after resuming operations earlier than expected following maintenance. MARKETS NEWS * The euro rose against the dollar after the Greek parliament adopted austerity measures to help secure an international debt bailout, but Greece needs to surmount public and lawmakers' opposition to make the plan work. * Wall Street ended higher on the Greek parliamentary vote of austerity steps the country needs to obtain a debt rescue package and avoid a crippling default. * Copper slipped in heavier-than-usual volumes as investors sold on high anticipated news of Greece approving austerity measures. * Gold eked out a gain in light volume as technical selling erased much of the day's early gains that were sparked by passage of austerity measures in Greece. UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA * U.S. retail sales for January, 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT), Tuesday. * U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly petroleum inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), Wednesday.