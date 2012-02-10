* Euro down, dollar up on pessimism over Greek debt
* Sour consumer sentiment, IEA demand view hit oil
* CFTC-Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs
* Coming up: API oil stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EST, Tuesday
NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. crude oil futures
fell on Friday for the first time in four sessions
after a far-right party in Greece refused to sign off on
austerity measures, denting the country's efforts to secure an
EU-IMF bailout package to avoid a crippling debt default.
But late in the day, the Greek cabinet approved a draft bill
commiting Greece to reforms the EU and the IMF require in return
for the bailout package. A parliamentary vote was set for
Sunday, keeping hopes alive that the country would not fall into
default.
Earlier, the euro fell against the dollar and Wall Street
tumbled as the latest twist in Greece's debt troubles
disappointed investors, who pared holdings on oil and other
risky commodities.
A lower forecast for global oil demand growth this year from
the Paris-based International Energy Agency also pressured crude
oil futures, along with a report that American consumer
confidence sagged this month.
For the week, oil futures finished higher.
On Thursday, oil prices jumped on news that Greek policial
parties had agreed to the austerity measures, but the country's
far-right party later declined to back the deal, shaking off
market optimism and further stoking euro zone debt worries.
"The market appears to be pricing in a worst-case scenario
that would include the possibility of further slippage in the
euro back to below the $1.30 area," said Jim Ritterbusch,
president of Ritterbusch & Associates in Galena, Illinois.
"We look for the currency factor to generally guide oil
until an acceptable Greek plan is better defined," Ritterbusch
added, though he said he expected potentially favorable U.S.
economic data on retail sales and housing next week to lend
support to the market.
Ritterbusch made his comments before news of the Greek
cabinet meeting that approed the draft bill.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March
delivery settled at $98.67 a barrel, falling $1.17, or
1.17 percent.
* For the week, U.S. front-month crude rose 83 cents, or
0.85 percent from the $97.84 close on Feb. 3..
* In London, ICE March Brent crude closed at
$117.31, down $1.28, or 1.08 percent, ending an eight-day
winning streak.
* For the week, front-month Brent gained $2.73, or 2.38
percent, from the $114.58 settlement on Feb. 3.
* Brent's premium against U.S. crude closed at $18.64,
narrowing sligthly from Thursday's $18.75.
* Selling on Friday caused Brent's Relative Strength Index
(RSI) to weaken to 68.2, after Thursday's climb to 73.8
indicated an overbought condition. A level of 70 is the
threshold for a market being overbought.
* NYMEX March RBOB gasoline settled at $2.9749 a
gallon, dropping 3.79 cents, or 1.26 percent. For the week, the
contract rebounded 6.05 cents, or 2.08 percent, from the $2.9144
settlement on Feb. 3.
* NYMEX March heating oil closed at $3.1821 a gallon,
falling 2.64 cents, or 0.82 percent. For the week, it rose 6.77
cents, or 2.17 percent, from the $3.1144 close on Feb. 3..
Heating oil extended gains for a third straight week.
* Hedge funds and other large investors rdfaised their net
long positions on NYMEX crude oil futures and options by 4,440
contracts, to 205,709, in the week to Feb. 7, the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said.
* The U.S. trade deficit widened to $48.8 billion in
December, slightly more than expected, as imports rose to the
highest level in 3-1/2 years, the U.S. Commerce Department said.
* A reading of consumer sentiment for early February showed
that Americans felt worse about their personal finances even
though they expected better prospects for the job market, the
weekly Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan survey showed. The
latest poll fell short of the forecast in a Reuters poll.
* For a full report on U.S. economic data on Friday, see
* The U.S. unemployment rate was projected to average 8.1
percent during this year's fourth quarter, much faster than
previously expected, a survey of 45 forecasters by the
Philadelphia Federal Reserved showed.
* China's imports fell in January to the lowest level since
Augusut 2009 and exports also slipped in the same period.
analysts said.
* The IEA said global oil demand will grow by less than 1
percent this year as it cut its forecast by 250,000 barrels per
day, to 800,000 bpd, its sixth consecutive month of lower
estimates. The IEA cited a weak global economy for the estimate.
* The IEA forecast follows OPEC's lower forecast issued on
Thursday and higher estimates from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration released on Tuesday. For a TABLE comparing the
three forecasts, see {ID:nL5E8DAAKX]
* The IEA said financial sanctions by the United States
against Iran and a slated ban on Iranian oil by the European
Union that will take effect in July were already affecting
global trade flows.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro slumped after a Greek far-right party refused to
back a bailout agreement, raising fears once again that Greece
could face a chaotic debt default.
* Wall Street snapped a five-week streak of gains, with the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index posting its biggest percentage
decline so far this year, after an about-face on Greece's
long-awaited debt deal.
* Copper posted its first weekly loss since early January as
it tumbled from Thursday's five-month high after another delay
in the negotriations for a Greek debt bailout package sparked a
broader wave or risk aversion.
* Gold fell, posting its second straight weekly decline,
following loses in the euro and U.S. equities due to
uncertainty about Greece's debt bailout package.
UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA
* U.S. retail sales for January, 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT),
Tuesday.
* American Petroleum Institute weekly petroleum inventory
data, 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT), Tuesday.
