* Greece uncertainty, Moody's downgrades hits oil * U.S. retail sales data adds to downbeat sentiment * API-U.S. crude, gasoline stocks up; distillates down NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. crude oil futures fell on Tuesday on weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales for January, Greek debt worries and concerns about Europe's economy after Moody's warned it may cut the triple-A ratings of France, Britain and Austria. Losses were limited by news that a Canadian oilsands processing plant that sends output to the U.S. Midwest would be shut longer than initially thought. Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East also lent underlying support. In post-settlement trading, NYMEX crude futures shifted slightly higher. But after weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that domestic crude stocks rose more than forecast, prices dipped to negative territory before heading to just above flat. U.S. crude inventories jumped 2.9 million barrels in the week to Feb. 10, industry group API said. That was almost twice the forecast of a 1.5 million barrel increase in a Reuters poll. Distillate stocks fell 2.2 million barrels, the API said, just half the 1.1-million-barrel decline forecast in the poll. Gasoline stocks rose 1.8 million, more than twice the 800,000-barrels build projected in the poll. Refinery utilization dipped 0.2 percentage point to 83.7 percent of capacity, the API said, against the forecast for an 0.1 percent drop in the poll. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March delivery settled at $100.74 a barrel, dipping 17 cents, or 0.17 percent, after trading between $100.28 to $101.84. * In London, ICE March Brent crude expired and settled at $118.16, gaining 23 cents, or 0.2 percent, to widen its premium against U.S. crude to $17.42 at the close, from $17.02 on Monday. * U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in January as consumers cut back on car purchases and did less online shopping. Total retail sales increased 0.4 percent after being flat in December, the Commerce Department said. A Reuters poll had forecast an 0.7 percent rise. * Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's Horizon oil sands plant will not return to full output until mid- to late March as repairs to the processing unit at the northern Alberta site will take longer than first expected, the company said. It said the extended outage has forced it to cut its production target to 93,000-103,000 barrels per day in 2012, from the previous forecast of 105,000-115,000 bpd. * Euro zone finance ministers dropped plans for a special face-to-face meeting on Greece's new international bailout as the cabinet in Athens argued up to the last minute on plugging a 325 million euro ($427 million) gap in its austerity plan. * Oil production and exports from Yemen's Masila oilfield, the country's largest, have stopped after workers from state-owned PetroMasila went on strike over pay issues last Thursday, oil ministry officials told Reuters. * Sunoco Inc has returned its 335,000 bpd refinery in Philadelphia close to normal rates after slowing down earlier due to a supply problem, sources familiar with refinery operations said. * An Iranian man was seriously wounded in Bangkok on Tuesday when a bomb he was carrying exploded. Israel said the incident was an attempted terrorist attack by Iran. MARKETS NEWS * The euro continued to weaken, falling to a one-week low against the dollar and the Swiss franc as investors pondered the outlook for Europe in light of several country ratings downgrades and the ongoing Greek debt crisis. * Major equities indexes on Wall Street were mixed at the close, with financial and basic materials companies ending lower and the retail sector hitting a record even as U.S. retail sales rose less than expected last month. * Copper fell for a third straight day, hit by the U.S. retail sales data, persistent concerns about European debt and signs of declining demand in China. * Gold dropped as the dollar rallied against the euro on renewed fears of credit downgrades in major European economies and uncertainty about Greece's debt bailout. UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA * New York Fed's Empire State business index for February, 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) Wednesday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 100.74 -0.17 -0.2% 100.28 101.84 298,451 268,062 CLc2 101.08 -0.21 -0.2% 100.63 102.19 166,526 112,799 LCOc1 118.16 0.23 0.2% 117.00 118.28 21,315 120,609 RBc1 2.9825 -0.0300 -1.0% 2.9733 3.0183 47,523 53,950 RBc2 3.1404 -0.0196 -0.6% 3.1320 3.1645 42,908 41,873 HOc1 3.1648 0.0048 0.2% 3.1454 3.1849 48,115 63,639 HOc2 3.1451 0.0048 0.2% 3.1280 3.1645 30,468 36,547 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Feb 13 30D AVG Feb 13 NET CHNG CRUDE 836,772 575,475 668,376 1,497,841 -8,708 RBOB 150,865 135,106 140,514 347,061 6,497 HO 132,191 151,426 152,529 288,993 -1,033