* Top Iran oil customers in Asia cutting purchases

* Geopolitical risk up as Iran repeats threat

* Greece deal sparks relief rally for commodities

* Poll-U.S. crude stocks seen down, gasoline up

* Coming up: API stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EST Wednesday

NEW YORK, Feb 21 - U.S. crude futures rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday and closed at their highest levels in nine months as Iran repeated a threat of pre-emptive strikes against those it considered enemies and after Greece received a second debt bailout.

Iran's top consumers in Asia said they would reduce their purchases of Iranian oil as it was getting more difficult to do business with the Islamic Republic due to U.S. sanctions and an impending ban on Iranian oil by the European Union by July.

Euro zone financial ministers agreed to grant Greece a 130-billion-euro debt ($172 billion) rescue to avert a chaotic default, pushing the euro near a two-week high against the dollar. That helped improve risk appetite for oil and other commodities.

As the day's trading drew to a close, however, the euro ended flat against the dollar as investors weighed the hurdles that Greece must overcome to carry out the tough conditions in the bailout package.

Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to below $16, from as much as $18 last week, on news that Enterprise Products had begun purging the Seaway pipeline ahead of a reversal that will move crude out of the glutted Midwest and into the U.S. Gulf Coast refinery row. Analysts said that could bring U.S. crude futures closer to benchmark Brent.

Gasoline futures ended at their highest level since May, lifted by the idling of BP Plc's Cherry Point, Washington, refinery on Friday due to a fire.

Traders will begin weighing inventory forecasts on how U.S. crude and refined product stockpiles shifted last week. Industry and government reports are delayed a day this week due to Monday's Presidents Day holiday.

A preliminary Reuters poll forecast that in the week to Feb. 17 domestic crude stocks fell 400,000 barrels, distillates stocks dropped 1.1 million barrels and gasoline stocks rose 300,000 barrels. Refinery runs were projected to have dipped 0.3 percentage point.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March delivery settled at $105.84 a barrel, gaining $2.60, or 2.52 percent. It was the highest settlement since May 4, when front-month NYMEX crude closed at $109.24.

* In London, ICE Brent for April delivery rose for a second day and closed at $121.66, rising $1.61, or 1.34 percent, the highest settlement for front-month Brent since May 3, when prices ended at $122.45.

* April Brent's premium against April crude, which settled at $106.25, narrowed to $15.41 at the close, from $15.98 on Friday.

* NYMEX March RBOB gasoline settled at $3.0702 a gallon, rising 5.46 cents, or 1.81 percent, the highest settlement since July 29, when front-month RBOB closed at $3.1129.

* NYMEX March heating oil finished at $3.2393 a gallon, up 5.04 cents, or 1.58 percent, the highest close since May 2's settlement at $3.2521.

* West Coast refined product prices jumped, with wholesale gasoline climbing 18 cents in the Los Angeles market, after BP Plc idled its 225,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Cherry Point, Washington, the third largest on the U.S. West Coast, after a fire on Friday shut the plant's crude distillation unit.

* U.S. gasoline prices jumped 6.8 cents to $3.59 a gallon in the week ended Monday as oil prices surged to their highest level in nine months, the Energy

* Hovensa LLC said it has completed the shutdown of its 350,000 bpd St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, refinery, which the company will turn into an oil storage terminal. It announced the shutdown on Jan. 18, citing $1.3 billion in losses in the past three years.

* Energy companies African Petroleum Corp and Anadarko said they struck oil off the coasts of Liberia and Sierra Leone, raising hopes for an energy bonanza in the war-scarred West African states.

MARKETS-NEWS

* Wall Street ended little changed, paring gains after the Dow topped 13,000 for the first time since May 2008, and as higher oil prices damped prospects for the economy.

* Copper prices rallied more than 3 percent, breaking through key resistance and notching their largest daily gain since November, after Greece's debt bailout.

* Gold rose more than 1 percent, breaking ranks with the euro and equities as a debt rescue package for Greece spurred buying for the safe-haven metal amid doubts that the bailout deal will work.

* UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA

* U.S. existing home sales for January, 10 a.m. EST Wednesday.

* U.S. EIA inventory data, 11 a.m. EST, Thursday