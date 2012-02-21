* Top Iran oil customers in Asia cutting purchases
* Geopolitical risk up as Iran repeats threat
* Greece deal sparks relief rally for commodities
* Poll-U.S. crude stocks seen down, gasoline up
* Coming up: API stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EST Wednesday
NEW YORK, Feb 21 - U.S. crude futures rose for the
fourth straight session on Tuesday and closed at their highest
levels in nine months as Iran repeated a threat of pre-emptive
strikes against those it considered enemies and after Greece
received a second debt bailout.
Iran's top consumers in Asia said they would reduce their
purchases of Iranian oil as it was getting more difficult to do
business with the Islamic Republic due to U.S. sanctions and an
impending ban on Iranian oil by the European Union by July.
Euro zone financial ministers agreed to grant Greece a
130-billion-euro debt ($172 billion) rescue to avert a chaotic
default, pushing the euro near a two-week high against the
dollar. That helped improve risk appetite for oil and other
commodities.
As the day's trading drew to a close, however, the euro
ended flat against the dollar as investors weighed the hurdles
that Greece must overcome to carry out the tough conditions in
the bailout package.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to below $16,
from as much as $18 last week, on news that Enterprise Products
had begun purging the Seaway pipeline ahead of a
reversal that will move crude out of the glutted Midwest and
into the U.S. Gulf Coast refinery row. Analysts said that could
bring U.S. crude futures closer to benchmark Brent.
Gasoline futures ended at their highest level since May,
lifted by the idling of BP Plc's Cherry Point,
Washington, refinery on Friday due to a fire.
Traders will begin weighing inventory forecasts on how U.S.
crude and refined product stockpiles shifted last week. Industry
and government reports are delayed a day this week due to
Monday's Presidents Day holiday.
A preliminary Reuters poll forecast that in the week to Feb.
17 domestic crude stocks fell 400,000 barrels, distillates
stocks dropped 1.1 million barrels and gasoline stocks rose
300,000 barrels. Refinery runs were projected to have dipped 0.3
percentage point.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March
delivery settled at $105.84 a barrel, gaining $2.60, or
2.52 percent. It was the highest settlement since May 4, when
front-month NYMEX crude closed at $109.24.
* In London, ICE Brent for April delivery rose for a
second day and closed at $121.66, rising $1.61, or 1.34 percent,
the highest settlement for front-month Brent since May 3, when
prices ended at $122.45.
* April Brent's premium against April crude, which
settled at $106.25, narrowed to $15.41 at the close, from $15.98
on Friday.
* NYMEX March RBOB gasoline settled at $3.0702 a
gallon, rising 5.46 cents, or 1.81 percent, the highest
settlement since July 29, when front-month RBOB closed at
$3.1129.
* NYMEX March heating oil finished at $3.2393 a
gallon, up 5.04 cents, or 1.58 percent, the highest close since
May 2's settlement at $3.2521.
* West Coast refined product prices jumped, with wholesale
gasoline climbing 18 cents in the Los Angeles market, after BP
Plc idled its 225,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Cherry
Point, Washington, the third largest on the U.S. West Coast,
after a fire on Friday shut the plant's crude distillation unit.
* U.S. gasoline prices jumped 6.8 cents to $3.59 a gallon in
the week ended Monday as oil prices surged to their highest
level in nine months, the Energy
* Hovensa LLC said it has completed the shutdown of its
350,000 bpd St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, refinery, which the
company will turn into an oil storage terminal. It announced the
shutdown on Jan. 18, citing $1.3 billion in losses in the past
three years.
* Energy companies African Petroleum Corp and Anadarko said
they struck oil off the coasts of Liberia and Sierra Leone,
raising hopes for an energy bonanza in the war-scarred West
African states.
MARKETS-NEWS
* Wall Street ended little changed, paring gains after the
Dow topped 13,000 for the first time since May 2008, and as
higher oil prices damped prospects for the economy.
* Copper prices rallied more than 3 percent, breaking
through key resistance and notching their largest daily gain
since November, after Greece's debt bailout.
* Gold rose more than 1 percent, breaking ranks with the
euro and equities as a debt rescue package for Greece spurred
buying for the safe-haven metal amid doubts that the bailout
deal will work.
* UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA
* U.S. existing home sales for January, 10 a.m. EST
Wednesday.
* U.S. EIA inventory data, 11 a.m. EST, Thursday