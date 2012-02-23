* Iran's nuclear dispute with West fuels supply fears * U.S. crude stocks rose last week - EIA * Coming up: CFTC positions data 3:30 p.m. Friday NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. crude futures rose for a sixth straight session on Thursday as tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear program and the potential for supply disruption, along with a weaker dollar index, countered any pressure from rising inventories. After Iran did not grant the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency access to areas targeted for inspection this week, fears of a confrontation with the West have been heightened. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran's nuclear policies would not change despite mounting international pressure. The euro extended gains against the dollar and yen, hitting fresh 2-1/2 month and 3-1/2 month peaks, respectively, traders said. The euro was bolstered by better-than-expected German business confidence data which offset a bleak economic forecast from the European Union. U.S. crude oil inventories rose 1.63 million barrels last week, more than the 500,000 barrel build expected. Gasoline stocks fell 649,000 barrels and distillate stocks fell 208,000 barrels. Gasoline inventories were expected to be down by only 100,000 barrels and distillates by 1.4 million barrels, a Reuters survey of analysts ahead of the weekly inventory data showed. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, April crude rose $1.55, or 1.46 percent, to settle at $107.83, having traded as low as $105.45 and extending gains to more than $2, above $108, in post-settlement trading. * Brent oil valued in euros set an all-time high above 93 euros a barrel, beating 2008's pre-financial crisis high and adding fuel costs to euro zone debt troubles. * Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will fall by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four weeks to March 10, UK consultancy Oil Movements said in its latest weekly estimate. * U.S. initial jobless claims last week were unchanged, though they held at the lowest level since the early days of the 2007-2009 recession. * Gas oil inventories held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub fell over 4 percent on the week, independent oil analyst Pieter Kulsen said. Gasoline and jet fuel stocks also fell while naphtha and fuel oil inventories rose. * BP Plc's only crude distillation unit at its 225,000 barrel-per-day Cherry Point, Washington, refinery may remain shut for repairs for as long as six weeks, West Coast refined products trade sources said. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stocks rose, taking comfort from the data showing initial jobless claims did not rise but stalling as it approached peaks not seen since before the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers. * Copper fell for a second straight day, pressured by tepid Chinese buying at the start of the year and expectations of recession in the euro zone and its negative demand implications for industrial metals. * Gold rose to a three-month high on Thursday, up a fourth straight day, as a dollar drop and expectations of easy monetary policies underpinned gold's inflation hedge appeal. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT) on Friday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 107.83 1.55 1.5% 105.45 108.65 308,862 241,329 CLc2 108.25 1.47 1.4% 105.96 109.03 93,114 70,045 LCOc1 123.62 0.72 0.6% 122.10 124.50 207,758 180,940 RBc1 3.1136 0.0259 0.8% 3.0700 3.1227 12,404 36,320 RBc2 3.2880 0.0250 0.8% 3.2456 3.2978 47,296 58,148 HOc1 3.2949 0.0225 0.7% 3.2607 3.314 30,250 37,901 HOc2 3.2900 0.0250 0.8% 3.2546 3.3056 69,480 60,407 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Feb 22 30D AVG Feb 22 NET CHNG CRUDE 706,584 554,905 690,844 1,456,761 -15,235 RBOB 114,373 166,673 151,490 359,618 5,835 HO 171,477 177,538 157,496 313,556 -769