* Overbought conditions prompt profit-taking * Transcanada plan on Keystone line south leg cuts oil's losses * POLL-U.S. crude, refined product stocks seen up last week * Coming up: API weekly stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EST, Tuesday NEW YORK, Feb 27 U.S. crude oil futures fell on Monday, ending a seven-day winning streak, as overbought conditions and a warning from G20 officials about the impact of higher oil prices on global growth prompted investors to book profits. In regular floor-trading hours losses were capped on news that TransCanada Corp aimed to build the southern leg of its $7 billion Keystone XL oil pipeline first. That would skirt full federal review of the project and sparked competition to move crude out of the glutted Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S.-traded crude futures. In post-settlement electronic trading, U.S. crude extended losses to more than $2. Analysts cited momentum trading and technical sell stops being triggered in electronic trading. Gasoline and heating oil futures fell, dragged down by weaker crude oil and by selling ahead of weekly inventory reports. Crude oil stockpiles likely rose 1.4 million barrels in the week to Feb. 24, with analysts citing an increase in imports, a preliminary Reuters poll ahead of the reports showed. Distillate stocks were projected up 100,000 barrels and gasoline stocks up 800,000 barrels, the poll showed. The American Petroleum Institute will release its report for the week of Feb. 24 on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT). The U.S. Energy Information Administration will follow with its report on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) Worries about Greek's debt crisis continued to ease as Chancellor Angela Merkel managed to get a second Greek bailout approved in the German parliament without having to rely on the votes of opposition lawmakers. But she fell short of the big majority needed for a convincing victory. Officials of the G20, which represents the world's leading economies, said in a meeting in Mexico City that Europe must put up extra money if it wants more help from the rest of the world, raising pressure on Germany to drop its opposition to a bigger European bailout fund. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery settled at $108.56 a barrel, down $1.21, or 1.1 percent, after trading between $108.24 to $109.77. In post-settlement trading, it fell further to $107.27. * NYMEX crude's Relative Strength Index (RSI) eased to 70, in regular trading hours, after hitting 76.9 on Friday. In post-settlement trading, it further dipped to 68. A reading of 70 is the threshold for overbought conditions. * In London, ICE Brent crude closed at $124.17, dropping $1.20, or 1.04 percent, after trading between $123.61 to $125.51. Brent oil fell after rallying five straight days. In post-settlement trading, it fell further to a session low of $123.00. * Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed slightly, to $15.61 at the close, from $15.70 on Friday. * Brent's RSI fell back to 70, after rising to 81.6 on Friday. * A 160,000-barrel-per-day gap in gasoline supply on the East Coast could develop in 2012 if a Philadelphia refinery shuts down, the U.S. Energy Information Administrations said in an updated analysis of the effects of closures of northeast refineries. * Contracts for U.S. home resales rose 2 percent to 97.0 in January, the highest reading since April 2010, the National Association of Realtors said, a further sign of a budding recovery in the housing market. * Libya has resumed oil exploration activities and its crude output has climbed to 1.4 million barrels per day, while gas production is now at 2.3 billion cubic feet per day, the National Oil Corp. said. [ID: nL5E8DR660] * Russia will raise oil exports to the Mediterranean markets in March while keeping shipments to the Baltic only slightly higher than in February, a preliminary export schedule showed. MARKETS NEWS * Wall Street's Standard & Poor 500 index closed at its highest level since mid-2008, extending gains for a third session as oil prices retreated after recent sharp gains and data showed further improvement in the U.S. housing market. * The euro eased against the dollar but stayed near recent highs before an expected liquidity injection by the European Central Bank this week. * Copper ended higher, erasing early trading losses as oil prices dropped and technical signals strengthened. * Gold fell as the euro dropped and oil prices fell, halting the metal's test of technical resistance at above $1,800 an ounce following last week's rally. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 108.56 -1.21 -1.1% 107.27 109.77 265,115 267,713 CLc2 109.02 -1.16 -1.1% 107.75 110.26 67,538 72,464 LCOc1 124.17 -1.30 -1.0% 123.00 125.51 170,876 146,862 RBc1 3.1283 -0.0245 -0.8% 3.0974 3.1531 9,954 21,426 RBc2 3.3027 -0.0220 -0.7% 3.2700 3.3270 33,756 50,976 HOc1 3.2864 -0.0295 -0.9% 3.2635 3.3095 14,508 36,866 HOc2 3.2829 -0.0301 -0.9% 3.2593 3.3077 45,176 62,664 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Feb 24 30D AVG Feb 24 NET CHNG CRUDE 660,433 781,339 689,770 1,488,085 -24,920 RBOB 88,339 117,262 150,746 357,079 -3,910 HO 97,800 149,512 157,041 314,246 -1,897