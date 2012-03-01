* Iranian media reports Saudi oil pipeline fire
* Saudi officials say report untrue - CNBC
* Coming up: CFTC positions data 3:30 p.m. EST Friday
NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. crude futures rose
sharply on Thursday and global benchmark Brent crude jumped to
its highest intraday price since 2008 after a report out of Iran
of a pipeline fire in Saudi Arabia.
Iranian media reported an explosion on an unknown oil
pipeline in the oil-rich Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia,
although the report was not verified.
Prices pulled back after Dow Jones newswires reported a Saudi
oil official said the report was untrue, according to CNBC
television.
Ahead of that flurry of activity, crude futures on both
sides of the Atlantic had been lifted by supportive economic
data from China and the United States and the ongoing concerns
about supply disruptions and tensions with Iran.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, (month) crude
rose $1.77, or 1.65 percent, to settle at $108.84 a
barrel, before rising to $110.55 in post-settlement trading,
the highest since May 2011.
* U.S. crude ended post-settlement trading on the Globex
electronic platform up $1.53 at $108.60 a barrel.
* Israel took the unusual precaution of announcing that it
would soon test-fire a ballistic interceptor missile, hoping to
avoid stoking war tensions with Iran.
* China's factory output grew more than expected in February
as new export orders for big firms bounced back, a government
survey showed, while a private-sector report portrayed a
different picture of smaller companies lagging behind the
rebound.
* Inventories of gas oil in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp
hub fell very marginally over the past week, with the pace of
stock drawdown slowing down at the end of winter in Europe,
Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen said.
* Mild weather in February led to broad sales gains at top
U.S. chains, and even laggard Gap Inc posted its first
increase in eight months.
* U.S. initial jobless claims fell last week but consumer
spending was flat in January for the third straight month after
accounting for inflation, fueling doubts about the economic
outlook.
* Major automakers including General Motors Co posted
a rise in auto sales for the month of February, helped by
American drivers' need to replace aging cars and trucks despite
the rise in fuel prices.
* Western trade sanctions against Iran are impeding its oil
exports even before they go into effect, a U.S. advisory body
has found.
* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and
Ecuador, will rise by 10,000 barrels per day in the four weeks
to March 17, UK consultancy Oil Movements said in its latest
weekly estimate.
* Oil price reporting by industry media could be regulated
in an attempt to prevent market manipulation and increase
transparency for the world's biggest traded commodity, global
regulator group the International Organisation of Securities
Commissions said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Copper rose more than 1 percent, recouping some of the
previous day's losses, as data indicated top metals consumer
China will avoid a sharp economic slowdown to boost risk
appetite and overshadow concerns over Europe's debt crisis.
* U.S. stocks rose, moving back to 2008 highs, after a jump
in bank shares and further upbeat data on the labor market,
though sharp gains in oil prices limited the advance.
* Gold rose 1.5 percent, rebounding above $1,700 an ounce as
the previous session's 5 percent drop induced investors to buy
at lower prices on hopes the tumble was a correction rather than
the start of a bear market.
* The euro fell to its lowest level in a week against the
dollar as U.S. data showed the economy lost steam earlier this
year but remained in better shape than the euro zone.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data
due at 3:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT) on Friday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 108.84 1.77 1.7% 106.55 110.55 370,408 353,125
CLc2 109.27 1.75 1.6% 107.01 110.95 102,491 88,332
LCOc1 126.20 3.54 2.9% 122.49 128.40 253,334 243,681
RBc1 3.3517 0.0945 2.9% 3.2550 3.3868 52,353 5,937
RBc2 3.3425 0.0918 2.8% 3.2486 3.3762 34,809 54,983
HOc1 3.2753 0.0694 2.2% 3.1888 3.3165 76,203 7,684
HOc2 3.2733 0.0720 2.3% 3.1910 3.3135 42,372 90,271
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Feb 29 30D AVG Feb 29 NET CHNG
CRUDE 821,499 686,720 679,788 1,543,447 -25,614
RBOB 160,170 139,389 148,872 352,731 -3,822
HO 200,443 211,405 157,784 287,301 -14,441