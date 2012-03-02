* Reversal after Thursday rally weakens prices on week * Mideast tensions focus of Obama-Netanyahu meeting Monday * Speculators raise U.S crude net longs-CFTC * Coming up: U.S. durable goods, service sector data, Monday March 2 U.S. crude futures dropped nearly 2 percent on Friday after Saudi Arabia denied a report of a pipeline fire, while a stronger dollar prompted investors to trim positions in riskier assets, including commodities. The swift market reversal from a post-settlement rally on Thursday that was spurred by the pipeline report caused U.S. crude futures to end the week lower, ending three straight weekly gains. NYMEX RBOB gasoline and heating oil posted sharp losses for the day. For the week, however, gasoline rose while heating oil fell. The dollar rose against the euro after Spain set a softer deficit target this year, defying a European Union fiscal pact and stoking fresh worries about the euro zone debt crisis. Tensions in the Middle East, which also helped fuel Brent crude's surge on Thursday to levels not seen since a record run in July 2008 and extend a U.S. crude rally to 10-month highs, will highlight Monday's meeting in Washington between U.S. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery settled at $106.70 a barrel, falling $2.14, or 1.97 percent. * For the week, the NYMEX contract dropped $3.07, or 2.8 percent from the $109.77 settlement on Feb. 24., snapping a three-week winning streak. * In London, ICE April Brent crude fell $2.55, or 2.02 percent, to settle at $123.65 a barrel. For the week, the contract dipped $1.82, or 1.45 percent, from the $125.47 close on Feb. 24. * Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $16.95 at the close, from $17.36 on Thursday. * NYMEX April RBOB gasoline settled at $3.2721 a gallon, down 7.96 cents, or 2.37 percent. For the week, benchmark RBOB rose 11.93 cents, or 3.78 percent, from the $3.1528 close on Feb. 24, extending gains to the fourth straight week. * NYMEX April heating oil settled at $3.2018 a gallon, falling 7.35 cents or 2.24 percent. For the week, it skidded 11.41 cents, or 3.44 percent, from the $3.3159 settlement on Feb. 24, ending a five-week winning streak. *Saudi Arabia said there had been no attack in the kingdom, denying an Iranian media report on Thursday of an explosion on a Saudi oil pipeline that raised fear about supply. * Hedge funds and other large investors increased their net long positions on NYMEX crude oil futures by 12,870 contracts, to 272,032 in the week to Feb. 28, a weekly report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. * The Economic Cycle Research Institute's gauge of future U.S. economic growth edged up to its highest level in six months last week, while the annualized growth rate also saw improvement, the independent forecasting group said. * Petrobras said it has started production from its Cascade field in the Gulf of Mexico, using the first floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) system in the Gulf. * A big swing in energy costs unexpectedly drove up the price of the euro zone's industrial goods in January, data showed on Friday, as oil threatens to replace debt default worries as the biggest risk to Europe's economic recovery. * A Pennsylvania state official expressed confidence that two of three Philadelphia oil refineries that have been either shut down or slated to be closed may still be saved and remain open in some still unspecified form. MARKETS NEWS * On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index notched their eighth week of gains in the last nine, but momentum ran out as shares ended the day lower in thin trading. * Copper prices dipped, pressured by weakness in equities and the euro and by concerns the surplus in China will put pressure on the market. * Gold fell 3.5 percent for the week, its biggest weekly decline this year, as the dollar rose and as losses in crude oil, the euro and U.S. equities also weighed. UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA * U.S. factory orders, durable goods data for January, 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), Monday. * ISM U.S. non-manufacturing index for February, 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), Monday. * API weekly U.S. petroleum inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT), Tuesday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 106.70 -2.14 -2.0% 105.80 109.03 282,763 389,838 CLc2 107.17 -2.10 -1.9% 106.27 109.41 60,058 108,785 LCOc1 123.65 -2.55 -2.0% 123.12 126.16 188,122 260,752 RBc1 3.2721 -0.0796 -2.4% 3.2650 3.3342 39,659 66,063 RBc2 3.2679 -0.0746 -2.2% 3.2600 3.3216 27,497 36,488 HOc1 3.2018 -0.0735 -2.2% 3.1879 3.2772 50,300 87,711 HOc2 3.2066 -0.0667 -2.0% 3.1930 3.2756 27,538 44,418 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Mar 01 30D AVG Mar 01 NET CHNG CRUDE 595,959 840,372 685,037 1,563,716 -20,269 RBOB 118,799 173,863 147,332 356,395 3,664 HO 125,593 214,810 156,913 287,327 26