* IAEA: Concerns serious as Iran boosts nuclear work
* China sets lower 2012 growth target, pressures oil
* Coming up: API oil data 4:30 p.m. EST Tuesday
NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. crude futures edged
up on Monday, ending only 2 cents higher after tug-of-war
trading as supply risks and tensions over Iran's nuclear program
provided support, while gains were limited by concerns about
global economic growth.
The potential for supply disruptions due to Iran's dispute
with the West over Tehran's nuclear program continued to support
oil prices as U.S. President Barack Obama met Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, hoping to convince
Israel to give sanctions against Iran more time.
The United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency said
Iran had tripled its monthly production of higher-grade enriched
uranium and the IAEA chief added that the agency had "serious
concerns" about possible military dimensions to Tehran's
activities.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao cut China's 2012 growth target to
an eight-year low of 7.5 percent, raising concerns about growth
in demand for oil going forward.
While the U.S. services sector expanded at its fastest pace
in a year in February, new orders for factory goods dropped in
January, data showed.
Ahead of weekly inventory reports, U.S. crude stocks were
expected to have risen last week, a Reuters survey of analysts
on Monday showed.
Distillate and gasoline stocks were expected to have fallen.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, April crude
rose 2 cents, or 0.02 percent, to settle at $106.72 a
barrel, having dropped to $105.50 and reaching $107.42, a penny
under front-month crude's 10-day moving average.
* The Commerce Department said orders for manufactured goods
fell 1.0 percent, less than economists were expecting but the
biggest decline since October 2010.
* An explosion hit an oil pipeline near the town of Quraiya
in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zor on Monday as Syrian
troops began a military operation in the region, opposition
activists said.
* Speculators lifted their net long positions in Brent crude
oil futures in the week to Feb. 28, Intercontinental Exchange
data showed, mirroring an increase in net longs in the U.S.
contract.
* Iran's biggest Indian oil client, Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), plans to cut its annual
import deal with Tehran by as much as 44 percent to 80,000
barrels per day (bpd) in 2012/13, two sources said, as western
sanctions make trade more difficult.
* Iraq said its oil output has risen above 3 million bpd for
the first time in more than three decades and that exports will
increase with a major new floating oil terminal beginning
operations this week.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar index weakened and the euro strengthened
slightly.
* U.S. stocks fell a second straight session and the third
in the last four trading days, led lower by basic materials
shares after China trimmed its growth target for 2012.
* Copper fell more than 1 percent on China's growth forecast
and signs Europe was edging back toward recession.
* Gold fell with equity markets after China cut its economic
growth target.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due at
4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data
due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 106.72 0.02 0.0% 105.50 107.42 224,870 299,664
CLc2 107.18 0.01 0.0% 105.94 107.84 60,302 65,743
LCOc1 123.80 0.15 0.1% 122.66 124.66 158,965 196,633
RBc1 3.2580 -0.0141 -0.4% 3.2475 3.2936 32,682 50,043
RBc2 3.2571 -0.0108 -0.3% 3.2421 3.2836 27,046 28,955
HOc1 3.2174 0.0156 0.5% 3.1851 3.234 32,897 59,174
HOc2 3.2221 0.0155 0.5% 3.1905 3.2371 16,827 29,007
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Mar 02 30D AVG Mar 02 NET CHNG
CRUDE 488,920 623,097 682,885 1,559,219 4,497
RBOB 106,967 132,272 148,872 352,731 -3,822
HO 79,041 136,385 157,784 287,301 -14,441