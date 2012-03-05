* IAEA: Concerns serious as Iran boosts nuclear work * China sets lower 2012 growth target, pressures oil * Coming up: API oil data 4:30 p.m. EST Tuesday NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. crude futures edged up on Monday, ending only 2 cents higher after tug-of-war trading as supply risks and tensions over Iran's nuclear program provided support, while gains were limited by concerns about global economic growth. The potential for supply disruptions due to Iran's dispute with the West over Tehran's nuclear program continued to support oil prices as U.S. President Barack Obama met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, hoping to convince Israel to give sanctions against Iran more time. The United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran had tripled its monthly production of higher-grade enriched uranium and the IAEA chief added that the agency had "serious concerns" about possible military dimensions to Tehran's activities. Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao cut China's 2012 growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent, raising concerns about growth in demand for oil going forward. While the U.S. services sector expanded at its fastest pace in a year in February, new orders for factory goods dropped in January, data showed. Ahead of weekly inventory reports, U.S. crude stocks were expected to have risen last week, a Reuters survey of analysts on Monday showed. Distillate and gasoline stocks were expected to have fallen. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, April crude rose 2 cents, or 0.02 percent, to settle at $106.72 a barrel, having dropped to $105.50 and reaching $107.42, a penny under front-month crude's 10-day moving average. * The Commerce Department said orders for manufactured goods fell 1.0 percent, less than economists were expecting but the biggest decline since October 2010. * An explosion hit an oil pipeline near the town of Quraiya in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zor on Monday as Syrian troops began a military operation in the region, opposition activists said. * Speculators lifted their net long positions in Brent crude oil futures in the week to Feb. 28, Intercontinental Exchange data showed, mirroring an increase in net longs in the U.S. contract. * Iran's biggest Indian oil client, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), plans to cut its annual import deal with Tehran by as much as 44 percent to 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2012/13, two sources said, as western sanctions make trade more difficult. * Iraq said its oil output has risen above 3 million bpd for the first time in more than three decades and that exports will increase with a major new floating oil terminal beginning operations this week. MARKETS NEWS * The dollar index weakened and the euro strengthened slightly. * U.S. stocks fell a second straight session and the third in the last four trading days, led lower by basic materials shares after China trimmed its growth target for 2012. * Copper fell more than 1 percent on China's growth forecast and signs Europe was edging back toward recession. * Gold fell with equity markets after China cut its economic growth target. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday. * U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 106.72 0.02 0.0% 105.50 107.42 224,870 299,664 CLc2 107.18 0.01 0.0% 105.94 107.84 60,302 65,743 LCOc1 123.80 0.15 0.1% 122.66 124.66 158,965 196,633 RBc1 3.2580 -0.0141 -0.4% 3.2475 3.2936 32,682 50,043 RBc2 3.2571 -0.0108 -0.3% 3.2421 3.2836 27,046 28,955 HOc1 3.2174 0.0156 0.5% 3.1851 3.234 32,897 59,174 HOc2 3.2221 0.0155 0.5% 3.1905 3.2371 16,827 29,007 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Mar 02 30D AVG Mar 02 NET CHNG CRUDE 488,920 623,097 682,885 1,559,219 4,497 RBOB 106,967 132,272 148,872 352,731 -3,822 HO 79,041 136,385 157,784 287,301 -14,441