* Most bondholders accept Greek swap deal * U.S. jobless claims rise * Coming up: U.S. nonfarm payrolls 8:30 a.m. EST Friday NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. crude futures rose for a second session on Thursday on expectations Greece will avoid default by successfully implementing a debt swap deal with private creditors and on continuing tensions over Iran's nuclear program. Nearly 95 percent of bondholders had signed up for a swap to lighten Greece's debt burden an hour before the deadline, a senior Greek government official said. Six world powers demanded that Iran fulfill a promise to let international inspectors visit a military site where the United Nations believes that explosives tests geared to developing nuclear weapons may have taken place. Iran has not formally contacted the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency about any inspector access to the Parchin military site, IAEA head Yukiya Amano said. U.S. families took on more debt in late 2011 for the first time in 3-1/2 years but a rise in after-tax incomes left consumers in better shape to spend. A separate report showed the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits rose last week. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, April crude rose 42 cents, or 0.4 percent, to settle at $106.58 a barrel, having traded from $105.84 to $107.20. * Sea-borne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will fall by 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four weeks to March 24, a weekly forecast from UK consultancy Oil Movements showed. * Around $100 is a "fair" price for a barrel of oil, encouraging investment while sustaining economic growth in consuming countries, the head of state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp told state news agency KUNA. * Fuel oil inventories independently held at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub rose 26.1 percent to highs not seen since mid-October, according to data from independent Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen. Gasoline and naphtha inventories also rose, while gasoil and jet fuel stocks fell. * The reversal of a 36,000-barrels-per-day crude oil pipeline that Delek U.S. purchased in December should be operational by the end of next month. * North Dakota surpassed California to become the third-largest U.S. oil-producing state in January after output in the Midwest state hit 546,050 barrels per day, up 59.2 percent from a year earlier. [ID: nL2E8E83K7] MARKETS NEWS * The euro rose against the U.S. dollar and yen after Greece's bond swap deal closed with enough participation for the debt deal to go through. * U.S. stocks rose, recovering most of the week's losses, after Greece moved closer to a bond swap with private creditors to avoid a messy default. * Copper rose for a second straight day in thin volume trading on the expected Greek debt restructuring. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * U.S. February nonfarm payrolls report due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) on Friday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 106.58 0.42 0.4% 105.84 107.20 256,943 333,242 CLc2 107.06 0.41 0.4% 106.33 107.67 83,593 120,997 LCOc1 125.44 1.32 1.1% 123.80 126.34 187,724 199,254 RBc1 3.3140 0.0266 0.8% 3.2828 3.3295 44,038 58,472 RBc2 3.3138 0.0300 0.9% 3.2817 3.3292 36,688 33,579 HOc1 3.2695 0.0501 1.6% 3.2111 3.2822 50,911 61,203 HOc2 3.2763 0.0487 1.5% 3.2217 3.2899 30,949 29,377 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Mar 07 30D AVG Mar 07 NET CHNG CRUDE 659,970 791,010 698,249 1,585,476 -627 RBOB 144,046 153,779 147,080 378,194 5,534 HO 151,865 152,877 156,023 286,118 -204