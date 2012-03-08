* Most bondholders accept Greek swap deal
* U.S. jobless claims rise
* Coming up: U.S. nonfarm payrolls 8:30 a.m. EST Friday
NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. crude futures rose
for a second session on Thursday on expectations Greece will
avoid default by successfully implementing a debt swap deal with
private creditors and on continuing tensions over Iran's nuclear
program.
Nearly 95 percent of bondholders had signed up for a swap to
lighten Greece's debt burden an hour before the deadline, a
senior Greek government official said.
Six world powers demanded that Iran fulfill a promise to let
international inspectors visit a military site where the United
Nations believes that explosives tests geared to developing
nuclear weapons may have taken place.
Iran has not formally contacted the U.N.'s International
Atomic Energy Agency about any inspector access to the Parchin
military site, IAEA head Yukiya Amano said.
U.S. families took on more debt in late 2011 for the first
time in 3-1/2 years but a rise in after-tax incomes left
consumers in better shape to spend. A separate report showed the
number of Americans filing for jobless benefits rose last week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, April crude
rose 42 cents, or 0.4 percent, to settle at $106.58 a
barrel, having traded from $105.84 to $107.20.
* Sea-borne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and
Ecuador, will fall by 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four
weeks to March 24, a weekly forecast from UK consultancy Oil
Movements showed.
* Around $100 is a "fair" price for a barrel of oil,
encouraging investment while sustaining economic growth in
consuming countries, the head of state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp
told state news agency KUNA.
* Fuel oil inventories independently held at the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub rose 26.1 percent to highs not
seen since mid-October, according to data from independent Dutch
oil analyst Pieter Kulsen. Gasoline and naphtha inventories also
rose, while gasoil and jet fuel stocks fell.
* The reversal of a 36,000-barrels-per-day crude oil
pipeline that Delek U.S. purchased in December should be
operational by the end of next month.
* North Dakota surpassed California to become the
third-largest U.S. oil-producing state in January after output
in the Midwest state hit 546,050 barrels per day, up 59.2
percent from a year earlier. [ID: nL2E8E83K7]
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro rose against the U.S. dollar and yen after
Greece's bond swap deal closed with enough participation for the
debt deal to go through.
* U.S. stocks rose, recovering most of the week's losses,
after Greece moved closer to a bond swap with private creditors
to avoid a messy default.
* Copper rose for a second straight day in thin volume
trading on the expected Greek debt restructuring.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. February nonfarm payrolls report due at 8:30 a.m. EST
(1330 GMT) on Friday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 106.58 0.42 0.4% 105.84 107.20 256,943 333,242
CLc2 107.06 0.41 0.4% 106.33 107.67 83,593 120,997
LCOc1 125.44 1.32 1.1% 123.80 126.34 187,724 199,254
RBc1 3.3140 0.0266 0.8% 3.2828 3.3295 44,038 58,472
RBc2 3.3138 0.0300 0.9% 3.2817 3.3292 36,688 33,579
HOc1 3.2695 0.0501 1.6% 3.2111 3.2822 50,911 61,203
HOc2 3.2763 0.0487 1.5% 3.2217 3.2899 30,949 29,377
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Mar 07 30D AVG Mar 07 NET CHNG
CRUDE 659,970 791,010 698,249 1,585,476 -627
RBOB 144,046 153,779 147,080 378,194 5,534
HO 151,865 152,877 156,023 286,118 -204