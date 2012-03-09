* Solid jobs gain defies strong dollar pressure
* Speculators cut net longs on NYMEX crude-CFTC
* More easing of China's monetary policy likely
* Coming up: API weekly inventory data, Tuesday
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. crude futures rose
for the third straight day on Friday as strong gains in the job
market in February added to recent signals that the economy of
the world's biggest oil consumer is recovering.
Prices rose despite the dollar's sharp rise following
release of the jobs report. Usually, a stronger dollar deters
bullish trades in oil and other commodities as it makes those
assets more expensive for non-dollar holders.
Crude futures rose early, supported by news on Thursday that
Greece's private creditors had widely accepted its bond swap
offer, averting an immediate default as it moved closer to
tapping debt bailout funds from the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund.
Also supportive early was news that inflation in China eased
in February, putting the second largest oil user on a course for
a soft landing and that opens more room for Beijing to loosen
monetary policy.
U.S. employers added 227,000 to their payrolls last month,
higher than expected, while the unemployment rate held at a
three-year low of 8.3 percent. It marked the first time since
early 2011 that payrolls have grown by more than 200,000 for
three months in a row.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery settled at $107.40 a barrel, gaining 82 cents,
or 0.77 percent. NYMEX front month crude hit an intraday high of
$110.55 on March 1, the highest since May 4 last year.
* For the week, front-month U.S. crude rose 70 cents or 0.66
percent, after falling 2.8 percent in the week to March 2.
* In London, ICE April Brent crude closed at $125.98,
rising 54 cents, or 0.43 percent, after trading between $124.69
to $126.37, which was the highest since March 1, when
front-month Brent's intraday high hit $128.40, itself the
highest since July 2008.
* For the week, front-month Brent crude rose $2.33, or 1.88
percent, after dropping 1.45 percent in the week to March 2.
Front month Brent have gained in six of the past seven weeks.
* Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $18.58 at
the close, from $18.86 on Thursday.
* NYMEX April RBOB gasoline settled at $3.3324 a
gallon, gaining 1.84 cents or 0.56 percent. For the week, the
front-month contract rose 6.03 cents, or 1.84 percent.
Front-month RBOB has risen five straight weeks.
* NYMEX April heating oil settled at $3.2638 a
gallon, down 0.57 cent, or 0.17 percent. For the week, the
contract rose 6.2 cents, or 1.94 percent, after falling 3.4
percent in the week to March 2.
* Hedge funds and other large investors pared their net long
positions on NYMEX crude futures and options by 19,815
contracts, to 252,218, in the week to March 6, marking the first
decline in five weeks, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission said in a weekly report.
* China's inflation rate eased to a 20-month low in
February, cushioning its economy from a feared sharp slowdown,
even though latest data showed that factory output cooled more
than expected in the first two months of 2012.
* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said
world oil demand will grow by 900,000 bpd this year, unchanged
from its forecast last month, but warned that the weak pace of
growth in developed economies could crimp global appetite for
oil.
* Enbridge Inc said it had restarted the remaining
segment of a major U.S. Midwest oil pipeline it was forced to
shut down during the weekend when a deadly traffic accident
damaged an above-ground section in Illinois.
* Chevron Corp reported a leak in a pipeline and a
plant shutdown Thursday night at its 330,000 bpd Pascagoula,
Mississippi, refinery, according to a filing with the U.S.
National Response Center. The filing did not identify any units
involved in the incident.
* ConocoPhillips' 100,000 bpd Ferndale, Washington,
refinery plans to begin shutting down for a scheduled overhaul
of all refinery units except the boilers and flare, according to
a filing with state regulators.
* Crude and oil product inventories in Europe fell last
month from January and from a year earlier, data from market
monitor Euroilstock showed.
* Thousands of people protested in Libya's two biggest
cities in a show opposition to moves from some in the
oil-producing east section of the country to declare autonomy
from central rule.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar rallied across the board after strong U.S. jobs
growth underscored the upswing in the U.S. economy.
* U.S. equities were on track to end the week higher after
the strong jobs report, but gains were trimmed in late afternoon
trade on news that Greece's debt restructuring triggered payment
on bond insurance contracts.
* Copper rose the most for a day in almost three weeks after
the successful bond swap in Greece, solid U.S. employment data
and hopes China could further ease its monetary policy.
* Gold rose nearly 1 percent in heavy trading, reversing
early sharp losses, lifted by higher crude oil and U.S. equities
in the wake of the upbeat U.S. jobs report.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* American Petroleum Institute weekly U.S. petroleum
inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), Tuesday
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 107.40 0.82 0.8% 106.13 108.20 272,289 279,597
CLc2 107.87 0.81 0.8% 106.62 108.65 97,706 94,290
LCOc1 125.98 0.54 0.4% 124.69 126.37 137,999 191,532
RBc1 3.3324 0.0184 0.6% 3.2961 3.3407 35,856 51,840
RBc2 3.3292 0.0154 0.5% 3.2976 3.3377 23,899 37,714
HOc1 3.2638 -0.0057 -0.2% 3.2481 3.2778 37,258 57,460
HOc2 3.2729 -0.0034 -0.1% 3.2567 3.2844 18,062 32,023
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Mar 08 30D AVG Mar 08 NET CHNG
CRUDE 636,510 702,224 704,511 1,572,262 13,214
RBOB 110,508 153,042 146,055 360,915 5,201
HO 96,586 159,301 154,791 290,401 3,328