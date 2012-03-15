* UK set to agree to US proposal to tap oil reserves-sources
* U.S. jobless claims fell last week, supports oil
* Coming up: CFTC positions data 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. crude futures fell
on Thursday as news that Britain has decided to cooperate with
the United States on a release of strategic oil stocks that was
expected within months outweighed data showing lower jobless
claims and a pick up in manufacturing.
A formal request from the United States to Britain to join
in a release of oil from government-controlled reserves was
expected "shortly" following a meeting on Wednesday in
Washington between President Barack Obama and Prime Minister
David Cameron, who discussed the issue, British sources said.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said the leaders discussed
rising oil prices, but he declined to comment on whether the
leaders discussed a release of reserves. He said no deal had
been reached on a release or timetable for such a move.
After the markets settled, Cameron told reporters that
releasing oil reserves is "worth looking at," but said no
decision has been made.
As the West's dispute with Iran over Tehran's nuclear
program continues and sanctions on Iran tighten, the European
Union has an embargo banning purchases of Iranian oil slated for
July.
Other buyers of Iran's oil have, under pressure from the
United States, have started to seek alternatives to Iranian
barrels.
The Brent crude April contract expired on Thursday. Brent's
premium to U.S. crude narrowed, dropping back under
$19, ending at $18.44 a barrel based on settlements.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, April crude
fell 32 cents, or 0.3 percent, to settle at $105.11 a
barrel, having traded from $103.78 to $106.18.
* U.S. initial jobless benefits claims fell back to a
four-year low last week. A jump in prices paid by manufacturers
in New York state and the biggest gain in five months for U.S.
producer prices in February hinted at potential headwinds facing
the economy.
* The New York Federal Reserve said its Empire State general
business conditions index rose to its highest level since June
2010 in February.
* A report on factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region
showed prices paid rose more slowly in March than in February.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's business activity index
showed manufacturing also continued to grow in the region.
* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and
Ecuador, will fall by 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four
weeks to March 31, UK consultancy Oil Movements said in its
latest weekly estimate.
* Russia may increase its fuel oil export duty to 90 percent
of the fee on crude oil, from the current 66 percent, starting
in April or May amid its burgeoning budget deficit, three
government sources told Reuters.
* Magellan Midstream Partners LP said it will
increase the capacity of its planned oil pipeline carrying crude
from west Texas oilfields down to Houston and refineries along
the U.S. Gulf Coast due to strong shipper commitment.
* Copper ended up near its session highs, bolstered by an
increasingly tighter supply outlook after warehouse stocks fell
further and labor-related problems forced one of the world's top
miners to lower its first-quarter sales outlook.
* Gold rose 1 percent, as a weaker dollar and technical
buying lifted the metal after three straight days of losses.
* The dollar dropped against the yen and the euro as
investors booked profits on a two-day rally after new data
showed U.S. economic growth becoming more self-sustaining.
* The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since
the 2008 financial crisis as stocks resumed the upward climb
that has yielded a steady stream of gains this year.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data
due at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Friday.
