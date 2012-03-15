* UK set to agree to US proposal to tap oil reserves-sources * U.S. jobless claims fell last week, supports oil * Coming up: CFTC positions data 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. crude futures fell on Thursday as news that Britain has decided to cooperate with the United States on a release of strategic oil stocks that was expected within months outweighed data showing lower jobless claims and a pick up in manufacturing. A formal request from the United States to Britain to join in a release of oil from government-controlled reserves was expected "shortly" following a meeting on Wednesday in Washington between President Barack Obama and Prime Minister David Cameron, who discussed the issue, British sources said. White House spokesman Jay Carney said the leaders discussed rising oil prices, but he declined to comment on whether the leaders discussed a release of reserves. He said no deal had been reached on a release or timetable for such a move. After the markets settled, Cameron told reporters that releasing oil reserves is "worth looking at," but said no decision has been made. As the West's dispute with Iran over Tehran's nuclear program continues and sanctions on Iran tighten, the European Union has an embargo banning purchases of Iranian oil slated for July. Other buyers of Iran's oil have, under pressure from the United States, have started to seek alternatives to Iranian barrels. The Brent crude April contract expired on Thursday. Brent's premium to U.S. crude narrowed, dropping back under $19, ending at $18.44 a barrel based on settlements. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, April crude fell 32 cents, or 0.3 percent, to settle at $105.11 a barrel, having traded from $103.78 to $106.18. * U.S. initial jobless benefits claims fell back to a four-year low last week. A jump in prices paid by manufacturers in New York state and the biggest gain in five months for U.S. producer prices in February hinted at potential headwinds facing the economy. * The New York Federal Reserve said its Empire State general business conditions index rose to its highest level since June 2010 in February. * A report on factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region showed prices paid rose more slowly in March than in February. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's business activity index showed manufacturing also continued to grow in the region. * Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will fall by 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four weeks to March 31, UK consultancy Oil Movements said in its latest weekly estimate. * Russia may increase its fuel oil export duty to 90 percent of the fee on crude oil, from the current 66 percent, starting in April or May amid its burgeoning budget deficit, three government sources told Reuters. * Magellan Midstream Partners LP said it will increase the capacity of its planned oil pipeline carrying crude from west Texas oilfields down to Houston and refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast due to strong shipper commitment. * Copper ended up near its session highs, bolstered by an increasingly tighter supply outlook after warehouse stocks fell further and labor-related problems forced one of the world's top miners to lower its first-quarter sales outlook. * Gold rose 1 percent, as a weaker dollar and technical buying lifted the metal after three straight days of losses. * The dollar dropped against the yen and the euro as investors booked profits on a two-day rally after new data showed U.S. economic growth becoming more self-sustaining. * The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis as stocks resumed the upward climb that has yielded a steady stream of gains this year. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Friday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 105.11 -0.32 -0.3% 103.78 106.18 355,428 283,510 CLc2 105.65 -0.30 -0.3% 104.29 106.70 157,001 106,543 LCOc1 123.55 -1.42 -1.1% 120.97 125.35 20,164 106,672 RBc1 3.2885 -0.0585 -1.8% 3.2563 3.3498 45,091 52,062 RBc2 3.2842 -0.0587 -1.8% 3.2543 3.3454 43,280 38,110 HOc1 3.2225 -0.0393 -1.2% 3.2000 3.2696 52,603 52,085 HOc2 3.2290 -0.0411 -1.3% 3.2088 3.2750 27,810 28,790 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Mar 14 30D AVG Mar 14 NET CHNG CRUDE 812,553 662,637 710,157 1,569,937 9,123 RBOB 170,920 143,069 140,522 384,095 -2,541 HO 122,104 122,713 149,092 280,920 -4,817