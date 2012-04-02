* BP's shut platform delays N. Sea cargoes, lifts oil price * U.S. manufacturing sector picks up in March - ISM * Coming up: API oil data at 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. crude futures rose for a second straight session on Monday, gaining more than 2 percent as upbeat manufacturing data and loading delays for North Sea oil cargoes countered disappointing economic figures from Europe. U.S. crude's 2.15 percent rise was the biggest percentage gain since Feb. 21, Reuters data showed. U.S. heating oil and RBOB gasoline futures also added more than 2 percent, with May in front-month position after April contracts expired on Friday. The Institute for Supply Management's index of U.S. factory activity rose to 53.4 in March from February's 52.4, topping economists' expectations and keeping the reading above 50, indicating expansion in the sector. Crude oil prices have been lifted this year by worries about potential supply disruptions because of Iran's dispute with the West over Tehran's nuclear program. More supply concern arrived on Monday with news that BP had shut in oil output at the Valhall platform last week for compressor maintenance and that, according to trade sources, the shutdown would delay loading of seven North Sea Ekofisk cargoes in April. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude rose $2.21 to settle at $105.23 a barrel, having traded from $102.06 to $105.49. Crude recovered before threatening the 100-day moving average of $101.32. * China's big factories operated at a surprisingly busy pace in March, according to government data, though credit-constrained smaller manufacturers struggled. * U.S. oil demand in January was revised higher by 169,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the previous estimate, the Energy Information Administration said, but that still left demand down 853,000 bpd, or 4.46 percent, from a year earlier. * The euro zone's manufacturing sector shrank for an eighth month and at a faster pace in March, according to Markit's Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index. * India is looking at buying more oil and gas from Qatar, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said after meeting his Qatari counterpart. * Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain al-Shahristani accused Iraqi Kurdistan of sabotaging the country's budget by halting its oil exports and said crude from the autonomous region was instead smuggled over the border, mainly to Iran. * At least three Japanese companies, including two oil refiners, will not lift Iranian crude in April as Tehran's third-biggest oil buyer comes under pressure from the United States to curtail purchases, industry sources said. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stocks started the second quarter with the S&P 500 climbing to a four-year high as manufacturing data from the United States and China helped support the outlook for economic growth. * Copper surged on the first trading day of the new quarter, posting its biggest one-day gain in six weeks, after upbeat manufacturing data from China and the United States calmed worries over demand prospects. * Gold prices rose moderately, firming initially on technical buying and later hitting three-day highs as the metal followed gains in oil and equity markets after data showed improved manufacturing in the United States and China. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday. * U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. * U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 105.23 2.21 2.2% 102.06 105.49 262,528 244,155 CLc2 105.76 2.22 2.1% 102.59 105.99 62,395 69,102 LCOc1 125.43 2.55 2.1% 121.70 125.63 222,852 185,189 RBc1 3.3822 0.0741 2.2% 3.2776 3.3919 58,171 31,044 RBc2 3.3137 0.0644 2.0% 3.2203 3.3226 48,062 74,507 HOc1 3.2496 0.0795 2.5% 3.1490 3.2578 50,860 16,863 HOc2 3.2562 0.0768 2.4% 3.1559 3.2634 26,624 64,400 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Mar 30 30D AVG Mar 30 NET CHNG CRUDE 499,369 458,902 617,040 1,550,934 9,482 RBOB 201,029 206,684 149,044 347,674 -129 HO 116,888 141,122 140,210 280,831 5,135