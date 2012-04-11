* U.S. refined products stocks fell sharply last week-EIA * U.S. crude stocks rose last week - EIA * Coming up: U.S. jobless claims data 8:30 a.m. EDT NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. crude futures rose on Wednesday, after two days of lower settlements, boosted by government data showing domestic fuel stocks fell much more than expected last week, overshadowing an increase in crude inventories. Domestic crude oil inventories rose for the third straight time last week while product stockpiles plunged, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a report. Domestic crude stocks rose 2.79 million barrels in the week to April 6 as refinery capacity utilization slipped. But gasoline stockpiles fell 4.28 million barrels and distillate stocks fell 4.0 million barrels. Crude stocks were expected to be up 2.1 million barrels, a Reuters survey of analysts taken ahead of the API report showed. Gasoline stocks were expected to be down 1.3 million barrels and distillate stocks down, but only by 200,000 barrels. A weaker dollar also helped support dollar-denominated crude. The euro rose against the dollar and the yen as a European Central Bank policymaker fueled hopes of more bond-buying by the ECB, but investors saw little reason to push the euro zone single currency outside recent ranges. ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the scale of market pressure on Spain is not justified given the reforms being undertaken by its government and that the ECB still has its bond-buying program as an option. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude rose $1.68, or 1.66 percent, to $102.70 a barrel, having traded from $100.84 to $103.13. * U.S. economic activity kept growing moderately in the late winter months but rising energy prices were beginning to worry manufacturers and retailers across the country, the Federal Reserve said. * Inventories of European crude oil and refined products were steady in March, according to data from industry monitor Euroilstock, but were down versus year-ago. * Chicago spot ultra-low sulfur diesel slumped after a refiner flooded the markets with new barrels, traders said. Chicago ULSD fell 14.00 cents a gallon to 14.50 cents under the benchmark NYMEX May heating oil futures contract. Traders said BP Plc, operator of the Whiting, Indiana, refinery, was the major seller. * North Dakota's crude oil output hit a record high in February. Production rose by about 12,000 barrels per day (bpd), to more than 558,000 bpd, state regulator data showed. * Iran has lowered its May official selling price for Iranian Heavy crude to lifters in Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean, a trade source said. * Delta Air Lines may partner with JP Morgan to help run the ConocoPhillips' idled Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery if the air carrier decides to purchase the plant, CNBC reported. MARKETS NEWS * An encouraging start to the earnings season helped U.S. stocks finish higher, ending a five-day streak of losses. * Copper steadied near $8,000 a tonne after the previous session's 4-percent plunge, but traders said the twin concerns of slowing U.S. and Chinese growth could soon prompt another bout of selling. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * U.S. weekly jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday. * U.S. EIA natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 102.70 1.68 1.7% 100.84 103.13 258,103 312,927 CLc2 103.18 1.62 1.6% 101.40 103.62 112,725 115,717 LCOc1 120.18 0.30 0.3% 119.05 120.80 175,039 223,005 RBc1 3.2955 0.0459 1.4% 3.2317 3.2995 57,852 69,634 RBc2 3.2157 0.0333 1.1% 3.1640 3.2216 55,375 44,169 HOc1 3.1149 0.0192 0.6% 3.0796 3.1326 52,079 59,812 HOc2 3.1216 0.0174 0.6% 3.0885 3.1400 39,949 27,387 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Apr 10 30D AVG Apr 10 NET CHNG CRUDE 588,576 639,126 581,201 1,563,132 -4,784 RBOB 180,495 180,752 161,409 350,711 -2,476 HO 145,512 129,466 133,491 279,001 -4,725