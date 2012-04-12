* Weaker dollar supportive to oil prices
* IEA says tight oil supply conditions easing
* Coming up: Brent May crude contract expiry Friday
NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. crude futures rose on
Thursday for a second straight session, lifted by a weaker
dollar and talk that China will report stronger-then-expected
economic growth data on Friday.
While news that U.S. initial jobless claims hit a two-month
high last week and more applications were received in the prior
week than initially reported briefly weighed on oil prices,
analysts said the data kept the possibility of more stimulus
from the Federal Reserve in play.
A weaker dollar usually is supportive to dollar-denominated
oil prices by making the commodity less expensive for consumers
using other currencies.
Also providing a boost to crude was caution ahead of revived
talks between Iran and the five permanent members of the U.N.
Security Council plus Germany about Tehran's disputed nuclear
program.
The major powers want Iran "to demonstrate, clearly, in the
actions they propose that they have truly abandoned any nuclear
weapons ambitions," U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said
on Thursday.
Concern about a conflict affecting Iran's oil exports and
shipping lanes in the region has pushed oil prices up this year,
along with tightening sanctions already curbing Iran's exports.
Traders and analysts noted that crude prices have eased
because of the revived talks, but also remained wary that a
failure of the upcoming negotiations may bring the "fear
premium" back into the market even more aggressively.
Ahead of the May Brent crude contract's expiration on
Friday, Brent's premium to U.S. crude narrowed to
$16.50 before rallying back end at $18.07 a barrel based on
settlements.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude
rose 94 cents, or 0.92 percent, to settle at $103.64 a
barrel, having traded from $102.39 to $104.24.
* The oil market has broken a two-year cycle of tightening
supply conditions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in
a monthly report, as demand softens and Saudi Arabia increases
output.
* Saudi Arabia has hiked output to around 10 million barrels
per day (bpd) in April, up about 100,000 bpd on the month, and
the country's oil minister said the kingdom would pump more if
needed.
* India will raise retail prices of subsidized fuels,
including diesel, once parliament approves the finance bill for
the current fiscal year early next month, a senior government
source with knowledge of the matter said.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose as lower Italian bond yields eased some
euro-zone concerns and rumors about China's strong GDP growth
bolstered investors' appetite for risk.
* Copper jumped over 2 percent, swept up in a broader-based
rally in the base metals and other risk asset markets, as
investors' concerns about Europe's debt crisis eased and Chinese
growth prospects turned more positive.
* Spot gold prices jumped more than 1 percent, with
technical buying a strengthening euro and hopes for a Fed
stimulus to the U.S. economy cited as driving a late-morning
recovery in bullion, which had declined in early trade.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
*May Brent crude contract on the IntercontinentalExchange
expires on Friday.
* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data
at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 103.64 0.94 0.9% 102.39 104.24 252,765 283,008
CLc2 104.10 0.92 0.9% 102.86 104.69 140,137 126,443
LCOc1 121.71 1.53 1.3% 119.28 121.86 120,877 178,711
RBc1 3.3567 0.0612 1.9% 3.2820 3.3604 52,109 73,563
RBc2 3.2698 0.0541 1.7% 3.2010 3.2740 41,570 57,386
HOc1 3.1663 0.0514 1.7% 3.1033 3.1708 49,416 63,184
HOc2 3.1720 0.0504 1.6% 3.1101 3.1758 42,785 42,482
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Apr 11 30D AVG Apr 11 NET CHNG
CRUDE 725,022 637,180 579,550 1,565,912 -2,780
RBOB 155,786 200,757 161,409 350,711 -2,476
HO 156,938 161,042 133,491 279,001 -4,725