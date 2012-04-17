* Euro zone data, IMF's improved global outlook supportive * POLL-U.S. crude seen up, products down week to April 13 * Coming up: API petroleum stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. crude futures rose for a second straight day on Tuesday, as prospects of an earlier-than-expected reversal of the Seaway pipeline to help ease the glut of oil in the Midwest continued to fuel buying. A well-received Spanish debt auction, upbeat German economic sentiment and higher global economic growth forecast by the IMF were also supportive for crude. Traders were awaiting further direction from the weekly petroleum inventory report from the American Petroleum Institute scheduled at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT). The U.S. Energy Information Administration will follow with its report on Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Ahead of the reports, a Reuters poll forecast that domestic crude stocks rose 1.4 million barrels in the week to April 13. Distillate stocks fell 200,000 barrels and gasoline stocks declined 900,000 barrels, the poll also showed. In other news, U.S. President Barack Obama proposed new measures that would raise civil and criminal penalties for individuals and companies involved in oil market manipulation. Obama also proposed that Congress give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission authority to require traders to increase their margins, or collateral, when trading in oil futures. In response, exchange operator CME Group said Obama's plan on margins was "misplaced," and warmed that the move risked raising prices. <ID:nL2E8FHBNJ> FUNDAMENTALS: * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May delivery, which expires on Friday, settled at $104.20 a barrel, gaining $1.27, or 1.23 percent, the highest since April 2, after trading between $102.66 and $105.07. * NYMEX June crude settled at $106.64, also up $1.27, or 1.23 percent, while ICE Brent June crude settled up 10 cents, or 0.08 percent, at $118.78. That further narrowed Brent's premium against U.S. crude, to $14.14, from $15.31 on Monday CL-LCO=R. * U.S. gasoline demand dropped by 6.8 percent last week from a year ago as high pump prices and rising fuel efficiency reduced consumption, MasterCard said in its weekly Spending Pulse report. * The International Monetary Fund said in its latest World Economic Outlook that the global economy was on track to expand this year by 3.5 percent and by 4.1 percent in 2013, up slightly from the 3.3 percent and 3.9 percent GDP output, respectively, that it had forecast in January. [ID: nL2E8FGAJ6]| * A deal for Delta Air Lines to buy ConocoPhillips' 180,000 barrel per day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, which could help ease a potential shortfall in fuel in the East Coast this summer, could be announced as early as this week, according to two sources with knowledge of the negotiations. [ID: nL2E8FH5E9] * U.S. factory output fell 0.2 percent in March, dragging on overall industrial output which was unchanged from a month earlier, according to data from the U.S. Federal Reserve. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. equities rallied as investors cheered a slew of solid quarterly corporate earnings. Sentiment also improved after a German investor confidence poll surprised to the upside and a Spanish debt auction went without a hitch. * The dollar and yen faltered as a strong rally in equities and an improving global economic outlook spurred investors to seek higher returns in other riskier currencies. * Copper topped $8,000 a tonne, rebounding from three-month lows as euro zone debt worries eased and Rio Tinto's output dropped unexpectedly. * Gold closed slightly higher, helped by Wall Street's rally that halted a two-day losing streak sparked by euro zone debt jitters. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * U.S. Energy Information Administration's U.S. weekly petroleum inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EST (1430 GMT), Wednesday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 104.20 1.27 1.2% 102.66 105.07 221,107 284,959 CLc2 104.64 1.27 1.2% 103.10 105.50 142,993 137,539 LCOc1 118.78 0.10 0.1% 117.98 119.34 233,522 232,834 RBc1 3.2340 -0.0330 -1.0% 3.2166 3.2766 47,689 71,000 RBc2 3.1752 -0.0189 -0.6% 3.1571 3.2045 56,424 62,047 HOc1 3.1266 0.0100 0.3% 3.1050 3.1354 35,429 54,926 HOc2 3.1308 0.0088 0.3% 3.1097 3.1399 32,071 40,538 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Apr 16 30D AVG Apr 16 NET CHNG CRUDE 629,393 687,731 578,227 1,592,774 -7,494 RBOB 166,171 185,414 166,589 364,960 9,932 HO 108,170 137,129 130,355 297,114 11,537 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)