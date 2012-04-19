* U.S. jobless claims data disappoints
* RBOB gasoline slumps, weighs on crude
* Coming up: NYMEX May contract expiry Friday
NEW YORK, April 19 U.S. crude futures fell a
second day on Thursday in tug-of-war trading as weak economic
data and slumping gasoline futures helped pressure crude prices.
Front-month Brent crude for June delivery managed a 3-cent
gain, as the weak U.S. data helped pull Brent prices back from
an early peak, reached when strong investor demand for Spanish
debt eased worries about the euro-zone economy.
U.S. initial jobless claims fell only slightly last week,
from a revised higher number the previous week, indicating that
April job growth may not show much improvement after March's
disappointing performance.
Other data showed factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic
region slowed sharply this month and home resales dropped for a
second straight month in March.
NYMEX May RBOB futures settled 4.86 cents lower as weak
demand and expectations that refineries will be returning from
seasonal maintenance continued to weigh on gasoline prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude
fell 40 cents, or 0.39 percent, to settle at $102.27 a
barrel, having traded from $101.67 to $103.21. The intraday low
was below the 100-day moving average of $101.92. The May
contract expires on Friday.
* Saudi Arabia is offering extra crude supplies to some of
its existing customers, industry sources said, probably because
it has more available while its own refineries are undergoing
maintenance.
* A slowly improving U.S. jobs market and reasonably solid
growth at the start of the year have brightened the economic
outlook for 2012, reducing chances the Federal Reserve will
conduct another round of bond purchases, a Reuters poll found.
* Mismanagement and theft by top Nigerian officials involved
in a corrupt fuel subsidy scheme cost the country $6.8 billion
in three years, a parliamentary probe found, calling on
President Goodluck Jonathan to overhaul the state oil firm and
ministry.
* Weekly stockpiles of fuel oil in Europe's main oil trading
hub of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp fell by 24 percent over the
past week, according to data from independent oil analyst
Patrick Kulsen. Stockpiles of gasoline and gasoil fell while
naphtha and jet rose.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell for a second day as labor market data
showed more signs of weakness, while a warning from Qualcomm and
poor results from Stanley Black & Decker also discouraged
investors.
* The euro climbed against the dollar in volatile trading,
snapping two days of losses, with the single currency boosted by
institutional buying to adjust short positions following
generally solid Spanish bond auctions this week.
* Copper steadied above $8,000 a tonne for a third straight
day, consolidating from recent sharp losses and limited in its
range by macroeconomic concerns and stronger supply/demand
fundamentals.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* NYMEX May crude contract expires on Friday.
* U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data
due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 102.27 -0.40 -0.4% 101.67 103.21 63,163 195,812
CLc2 102.72 -0.40 -0.4% 102.13 103.66 234,283 188,262
LCOc1 118.00 0.03 0.0% 117.68 119.15 195,170 251,109
RBc1 3.1541 -0.0486 -1.5% 3.1350 3.2275 43,126 74,527
RBc2 3.1158 -0.0331 -1.1% 3.0988 3.1718 75,841 87,604
HOc1 3.1251 0.0069 0.2% 3.1118 3.1445 33,563 42,891
HOc2 3.1284 0.0065 0.2% 3.1156 3.1468 49,835 37,527
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Apr 18 30D AVG Apr 18 NET CHNG
CRUDE 484,028 632,816 571,892 1,556,702 13,811
RBOB 215,092 277,308 150,051 367,926 2,966
HO 136,261 129,147 122,286 301,364 4,250