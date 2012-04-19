* U.S. jobless claims data disappoints * RBOB gasoline slumps, weighs on crude * Coming up: NYMEX May contract expiry Friday NEW YORK, April 19 U.S. crude futures fell a second day on Thursday in tug-of-war trading as weak economic data and slumping gasoline futures helped pressure crude prices. Front-month Brent crude for June delivery managed a 3-cent gain, as the weak U.S. data helped pull Brent prices back from an early peak, reached when strong investor demand for Spanish debt eased worries about the euro-zone economy. U.S. initial jobless claims fell only slightly last week, from a revised higher number the previous week, indicating that April job growth may not show much improvement after March's disappointing performance. Other data showed factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic region slowed sharply this month and home resales dropped for a second straight month in March. NYMEX May RBOB futures settled 4.86 cents lower as weak demand and expectations that refineries will be returning from seasonal maintenance continued to weigh on gasoline prices. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude fell 40 cents, or 0.39 percent, to settle at $102.27 a barrel, having traded from $101.67 to $103.21. The intraday low was below the 100-day moving average of $101.92. The May contract expires on Friday. * Saudi Arabia is offering extra crude supplies to some of its existing customers, industry sources said, probably because it has more available while its own refineries are undergoing maintenance. * A slowly improving U.S. jobs market and reasonably solid growth at the start of the year have brightened the economic outlook for 2012, reducing chances the Federal Reserve will conduct another round of bond purchases, a Reuters poll found. * Mismanagement and theft by top Nigerian officials involved in a corrupt fuel subsidy scheme cost the country $6.8 billion in three years, a parliamentary probe found, calling on President Goodluck Jonathan to overhaul the state oil firm and ministry. * Weekly stockpiles of fuel oil in Europe's main oil trading hub of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp fell by 24 percent over the past week, according to data from independent oil analyst Patrick Kulsen. Stockpiles of gasoline and gasoil fell while naphtha and jet rose. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stocks fell for a second day as labor market data showed more signs of weakness, while a warning from Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker also discouraged investors. * The euro climbed against the dollar in volatile trading, snapping two days of losses, with the single currency boosted by institutional buying to adjust short positions following generally solid Spanish bond auctions this week. * Copper steadied above $8,000 a tonne for a third straight day, consolidating from recent sharp losses and limited in its range by macroeconomic concerns and stronger supply/demand fundamentals. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * NYMEX May crude contract expires on Friday. * U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 102.27 -0.40 -0.4% 101.67 103.21 63,163 195,812 CLc2 102.72 -0.40 -0.4% 102.13 103.66 234,283 188,262 LCOc1 118.00 0.03 0.0% 117.68 119.15 195,170 251,109 RBc1 3.1541 -0.0486 -1.5% 3.1350 3.2275 43,126 74,527 RBc2 3.1158 -0.0331 -1.1% 3.0988 3.1718 75,841 87,604 HOc1 3.1251 0.0069 0.2% 3.1118 3.1445 33,563 42,891 HOc2 3.1284 0.0065 0.2% 3.1156 3.1468 49,835 37,527 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Apr 18 30D AVG Apr 18 NET CHNG CRUDE 484,028 632,816 571,892 1,556,702 13,811 RBOB 215,092 277,308 150,051 367,926 2,966 HO 136,261 129,147 122,286 301,364 4,250