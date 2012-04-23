* Euro zone data shows faster economic contraction
* North Sea Buzzard field shut down supportive to oil
* Coming up: API oil data at 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. crude futures fell on
Monday on pressure from revived concerns about the euro zone
economy and political uncertainty, while a North Sea production
problem and worries about Iran and potential supply disruptions
helped limit losses.
U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures managed
gains. Gasoline rose more than 1 percent, rising more than 4
cents after slumping 20 cents last week and with the front-month
May refined products contracts still on the board until its
April 30 expiration.
Euro zone business activity contracted at a faster pace than
expected in April, with the Purchasing Managers Index for the
bloc's dominant service sector falling to a five-month low,
against forecasts that it rose.
Politics added uncertainty after the Socialist challenger
edged out French President Nicolas Sarkozy, leaving the two to
fight a May 6 election run-off, while the Dutch government was
set to resign in a crisis over budget cuts.
Crude futures' losses, especially for Brent crude, were
limited by news that production stopped at the North Sea Buzzard
oil field, Britain's largest, following a problem with a gas
compressor over the weekend.
Output is expected to "ramp up" over the next 24-48 hours
according to a spokeswoman for operator Nexen.
Oil markets continued to be buffeted by competing concerns
about slowing economic growth and potential for supply
disruptions following the sharp price rise in the first quarter
as U.S. and European tightened sanctions on Iran aimed at
curbing its nuclear program by limiting oil exports and
revenues.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude
fell 77 cents, or 0.74 percent, to settle at $103.11 a
barrel, having traded from $101.82 to $103.98.
* China's March crude oil imports from Iran fell 54.1
percent from a year earlier to 253,302 barrels per day, customs
data showed, due to pricing disputes over term contracts, with
Beijing boosting shipments from elsewhere to fill the gap.
* Sunoco Inc announced exclusive talks with private
equity firm Carlyle Group LP on a potential joint venture to run
the biggest refinery on the U.S. East Coast, saying it would
delay a planned closure of the Philadelphia plant by a month.
* Greece's ruling partners, the only two major parties that
back the EU/IMF bailout plan, could gather just enough votes to
form a coalition government, the last polls to be published
before the election on May 6 showed.
* Leading world economies on Friday pledged $430 billion in
new funding for the International Monetary Fund, more than
doubling its lending power in a bid to protect the global
economy from the euro-zone debt crisis.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell as political turmoil in Europe cast
doubts on the euro zone's ability to push through measures to
end its debt crisis and as Wal-Mart sank following a report it
stymied a bribery probe.
* Copper fell nearly 2 percent after an unexpected drop in
European service-sector activity dampened hopes the region will
soon emerge from its economic slump.
* Gold fell as weakness from equities and other commodities
and fading hopes of more U.S. monetary easing prompted investors
to sell ahead of comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting later in the week.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due at
4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.
* U.S. Federal Reserve two-day policy meeting, with the
central bank expected to steer clear of further bond purchases
even after disappointing U.S. jobs growth in March.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 103.11 -0.77 -0.7% 101.82 103.90 204,460 91,398
CLc2 103.55 -0.74 -0.7% 102.26 104.30 36,315 225,790
LCOc1 118.71 -0.05 0.0% 117.21 118.91 195,486 178,697
RBc1 3.1873 0.0446 1.4% 3.1052 3.1888 33,680 41,785
RBc2 3.1476 0.0376 1.2% 3.0744 3.1496 72,485 71,052
HOc1 3.1398 0.0022 0.1% 3.1050 3.1446 20,010 26,937
HOc2 3.1429 0.0021 0.1% 3.1090 3.1475 48,202 43,132
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Apr 20 30D AVG Apr 20 NET CHNG
CRUDE 359,335 420,907 561,235 1,527,633 6,276
RBOB 180,200 180,630 176,330 358,213 -11,595
HO 113,467 109,978 129,796 307,655 1,034