* U.S. home sales upbeat, counters weak jobless data * Fed commitment to low interest rates supportive to commods * Coming up: CFTC positions data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday as upbeat March pending home sales added to optimism about the outlook for energy demand. Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes increased 4 .1 percent to a near two-year high in March, offering hope that a pickup in housing was underway. A more optimistic economic outlook from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday helped oil and industrial commodities like copper, which rallied to a more than two-week high. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index which gained 0.40 percent to 303.28. The pending home sales report offset disappointing U.S. jobless claims data and helped counter the bearish effect of a crude inventory rise in the United States reported by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday. U.S. stocks rose for a third day after the upbeat housing data and stronger-than-expected results from companies overshadowed some high-profile earnings misses. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude rose 43 cents, or 0.41 percent, to settle at $104.55 a barrel, having traded from $103.84 to $104.92. That intraday peak was near the 50-day moving average of $105.06. * Five North Sea Forties crude oil cargoes loading in May have been delayed after a production halt at Nexen's Buzzard oilfield, a trading source said on Thursday. The source said that Buzzard, which shut down over the weekend, was ramping up on Thursday after being restarted on Wednesday. * Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will fall by 20,000 barrels per day in the four weeks to May 12, UK consultancy Oil Movements said. * A Russian diplomat said on Wednesday that Iran and Western nations had shown interest in a Russian proposal aimed to help defuse the standoff over Tehran's nuclear program, but suggested it had not been the focus of talks earlier this month. * U.S. initial claims for jobless benefits fell only slightly last week, from a revised higher number from the previous period, and a trend measure rose. * South Korea will make sharp cuts in imports of Iranian crude from June as tightening Western sanctions make it impossible to secure insurance coverage for tankers, industry and company sources said. * The Chicago Board Options Exchange's Oil Volatility Index fell to its lowest level in nearly five years intraday on Thursday, dropping below 25. * Oil will be supported by Iranian tensions even as top producers pump at near full capacity, though the second quarter looks set for traditional seasonal price weakening, a Reuters poll showed. MARKETS NEWS * Gold rose 1 percent on options-related buying and as investors' risk appetite rose broadly a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed is prepared to do more for the U.S. economy if needed. * The euro was little changed against the dollar in a volatile session that saw the single currency swing from a three-week high to losses and then higher after signs of a pickup in U.S. housing raised risk appetite. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Friday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 104.55 0.43 0.4% 103.84 104.92 175,810 276,652 CLc2 104.94 0.44 0.4% 104.25 105.30 40,688 70,743 LCOc1 119.92 0.80 0.7% 118.78 120.17 214,744 242,120 RBc1 3.1833 0.0276 0.9% 3.1464 3.1872 16,495 36,890 RBc2 3.1328 0.0137 0.4% 3.1088 3.1418 57,769 71,900 HOc1 3.1944 0.0333 1.1% 3.1531 3.2045 16,126 30,766 HOc2 3.1984 0.0315 1.0% 3.1592 3.2101 64,459 65,599 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Apr 25 30D AVG Apr 25 NET CHNG CRUDE 372,798 538,191 542,681 1,558,678 -19,421 RBOB 152,234 179,752 182,205 336,893 -9,014 HO 147,664 149,855 122,286 329,753 2,513