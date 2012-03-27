* Shut North Sea platform curbs oil supply, supports oil
* Possible U.S. strategic reserve release weighs on oil
* U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected - API
* Coming up: EIA oil data 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday
NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. crude futures edged
higher on Tuesday in tug-of-war trading as investors factored
increasing concerns about supply disruptions against the
likelihood of a release of strategic oil reserves to cap rising
fuel costs.
Prices for both U.S. and Brent crude edged higher on reports
of production problems in the North Sea and South Sudan. This
added to persistent fears about potential disruption of supply
from Iran as Tehran and the West spar over the OPEC nation's
nuclear program.
Crude prices turned negative after a Bloomberg report quoted
Charles McConnell, assistant secretary for fossil energy at the
U.S. Energy Department, as saying a release from reserves "is
being considered."
A U.S. government official told Reuters the Obama
administration had not changed its stance on tapping the
reserves or other options under consideration to help cool fuel
prices.
U.S. crude stocks rose 3.6 million barrels last week, the
American Petroleum Institute (API) said in a weekly report
released after crude prices settled on Tuesday. The increase was
more than expected.
Gasoline inventories rose 1.3 million barrels and distillate
stocks fell 1.4 million barrels, the API said.
Crude stocks were expected to have increased last week, but
only by 2.6 million barrels, according to a Reuters survey of
analysts ahead of the weekly inventory reports.
Distillate stocks were expected to be near flat, down only
100,000 barrels, and gasoline stocks down 1.3 million barrels,
the survey showed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude rose
30 cents, or 0.28 percent, to settle at $107.33 a barrel, having
traded from $106.52 to $107.73. Prices dipped in post-settlement
trading after the API data.
* U.S. single-family home prices were unchanged in January,
suggesting the battered housing market continues to crawl along
the bottom, the S&P Case-Shiller survey said.
* Enbridge Inc and Enterprise Products Partners LP
will more than double the capacity of the Seaway
Pipeline, adding 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity to
the Seaway system and raising its capacity to 850,000 bpd by
mid-2014.
* Enbridge also plans to increase the size of its Flanagan
South Pipeline from Flanagan, Illinois to Cushing, Oklahoma, to
a 36-inch diameter line with an initial capacity of 585,000 bpd.
* India's local oil product sales in February rose an annual
7.3 percent, highest since November, as growth in demand for
industrial fuels surged during the month, government data
showed. Oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand, totaled 12.34
million tonnes in February.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks retreated from near four-year peaks, while a
batch of large-cap shares hit new highs, with the help of
portfolio managers snapping up top performers near the end of
the quarter.
* London copper prices ended modestly higher in thinner
conditions, failing to build strongly on the prior day's
2-percent rally, as worries about slowing Chinese demand
continued to cap bullish sentiment.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data
due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
* U.S. initial jobless claims weekly data due at 8:30 a.m.
EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage
data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY
AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL
VOL
CLc1 107.33 0.30 0.3% 106.52 107.73 196,511
162,276
CLc2 107.85 0.30 0.3% 107.03 108.22 50,298
41,171
LCOc1 125.54 -0.11 -0.1% 124.91 126.18 199,660
128,771
RBc1 3.4056 -0.0110 -0.3% 3.3870 3.4189 18,972
33,183
RBc2 3.3864 -0.0123 -0.4% 3.3689 3.3999 48,107
48,771
HOc1 3.2186 -0.0102 -0.3% 3.2030 3.236 18,814
38,818
HOc2 3.2360 -0.0105 -0.3% 3.2196 3.2526 46,792
55,415
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Mar 26 30D AVG Mar 26 NET CHNG
CRUDE 381,642 279,275 652,725 1,549,905 1,757
RBOB 132,790 142,811 143,998 380,676 -4,991
HO 116,973 142,809 142,045 290,696 -714