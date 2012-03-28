* U.S. crude stockpiles rise 7.1 million bbls-EIA
* France talks reserve release with U.S., UK
* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. crude futures fell on
Wednesday as a jump in crude inventories in the United States
and the prospect of a release of U.S. and some European
strategic reserves sent oil prices into retreat.
U.S. crude stocks rose by 7.1 million barrels last week, the
Energy Information Administration said, more than forecast.
Gasoline inventories declined by a more-than-expected 3.54
million barrels and distillate stocks fell 700,000 barrels.
Ahead of weekly reports on U.S. oil inventories, crude
stocks were expected to have risen 2.6 million barrels last
week, a Reuters survey of analysts showed.
Distillate inventories were expected to be down 100,000
barrels, while gasoline stocks were forecast to be down 1.3
million barrels.
The prospect of a release of strategic oil reserves from the
United States and some European nations also pressured oil.
France is in contact with Britain and the United States on a
possible release of strategic oil stocks to push fuel prices
down, Le Monde daily said, citing presidential sources.
A White House official reiterated that the United States was
considering a reserve release but no decisions had been made.
"As we have said repeatedly, while this is an option that
remains on the table, no decisions have been made and no
specific actions have been proposed," White House spokesman Josh
Earnest told reporters.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude
fell $1.92, or 1.79 percent, to settle at $105.41 a
barrel, below the 30-day average of $106.32, and having traded
from $104.67 to $106.94.
* Saudi Arabia is set to use a record number of drilling
rigs this year as it ramps up production, in the face of
possible supply shortages due to Western sanctions on Iran.
* Goldman Sachs said it was shifting its recommendation on
commodities to "neutral" from "overweight" on a near-term
horizon, as most commodity markets including copper, crude oil
and soybeans have reached the brokerage's near-term targets.
* Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi blasted "irrationally"
high oil prices in a rare opinion piece in the Financial Times,
but offered no sign that the kingdom was moving to boost output.
MARKETS NEWS
* Fiscal year-end repatriation flows supported the yen
across the board, while the euro was little changed against the
dollar after a warning from an ECB official about resolving the
debt crisis.
* U.S. stocks fell as sliding oil and metals prices gave
investors a reason to sell. Commodity-related shares led the
decline.
* Copper fell more than 2 percent, caught up in the broad
retreat in risk assets, after disappointing U.S. durable goods
data cast doubt about the recovery pace in the world's largest
economy.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. initial jobless claims weekly data due at 8:30 a.m.
EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage
data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 105.41 -1.92 -1.8% 104.67 106.94 297,208 209,036
CLc2 105.96 -1.89 -1.8% 105.21 107.45 89,453 53,510
LCOc1 124.16 -1.38 -1.1% 123.53 125.18 205,136 211,602
RBc1 3.3955 -0.0101 -0.3% 3.3439 3.4026 26,837 28,097
RBc2 3.3621 -0.0243 -0.7% 3.3250 3.3716 70,474 51,665
HOc1 3.2079 -0.0107 -0.3% 3.1886 3.2134 15,053 28,049
HOc2 3.2222 -0.0138 -0.4% 3.2038 3.2323 51,186 49,721
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Mar 27 30D AVG Mar 27 NET CHNG
CRUDE 543,608 384,878 637,424 1,562,147 -12,242
RBOB 200,296 146,728 143,998 380,676 -4,991
HO 126,236 128,874 142,045 290,696 -714