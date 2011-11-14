* Euro zone industrial output down 2 pct, pressures oil

* Optimism stalls over new Greek, Italian leaders

* Speculators raise U.S. crude net long positions - CFTC

* Coming up: API weekly inventory data, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

NEW YORK, Nov 14 U.S. crude futures fell on Monday as data showing a sharp drop in euro zone industrial production stoked worries the region could slide into recession, painting a gloomy outlook for world oil demand.

New leaders in Italy and Greece began to form governments, but a market rally reflecting optimism about their appointment stalled.

Italy had to pay a euro-lifetime record to sell five-year bonds as investors were wary of buying until Mario Monti, the prime-minister designate, can launch serious economic reforms. [ID:nL5E7ME1YV]

New Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos faced his first problem: the head of the main conservative party rejected any toughening of austerity measures and refused to sign a letter that would convince European leaders Greece was earnest in carrying out reforms.

A Reuters poll ahead of weekly inventory reports forecast that domestic crude stocks declined by 1.1 million barrels last week. The poll also forecast that distillates fell 2.2 million barrels and gasoline stocks dipped by 700,000 barrels. [EIA/S]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 fell 85 cents, or 0.86 percent, to settle at $98.14 a barrel. On Friday it closed at $98.99, the highest since July 26, up $4.73 or 5.02 percent and extending gains for a sixth straight week. CLc1

* In London, ICE December Brent crude LCOZ1 ended down $2.27, or 1.99 percent, at $111.89 a barrel. It closed at $114.16 on Friday, up for the sixth time in seven sessions. Last week, front-month Brent gained $2.19, or 1.96 percent, up for a third straight week.

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $13.75 at the close, from $15.17 on Friday, extending a decline from $19.91 on Nov. 8. CL-LCO1=R

* Euro zone industrial production fell 2.0 percent in September from August, the EU's statistics office said, less of a fall than expected but still supporting expectations of a contraction for industry toward the end of 2011 and a possible recession in Europe. [ID:nL5E7ME1GR]

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe could be living through its toughest hour since World War Two as new leaders in Italy and Greece rushed to form governments in a bid to minimize damage from the euro zone debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7MD0LU]

* Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) expects production to reach around half of pre-war output as early as December and gradually rise to 1.345 million barrels per day by the fourth quarter of 2012, according to an NOC document seen by Reuters. [ID:nL5E7ME2SL]

* Japan's economy rebounded from an earthquake-triggered recession in the third quarter by expanding 1.5 percent, a pace that is likely to slow though as a strong yen and weak global growth darken the outlook. [ID:nL3E7MB07W]

* ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) plans to lay off 409 employees and shut all remaining operations at its 185,000-barrels-per-day Trainer, Pennsylvania refinery on Jan. 16, 2012, according to a regulatory filing. [ID:nN1E7AD1N0]

* Hedge funds and other large investors increased their net long positions on NYMEX crude oil and options positions in the week to Nov. 8 by 13,749 contracts to 203,965. [ID:nEMS2CK23J]

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro slumped against the dollar as new governments in Italy and Greece failed to assuage fears about the euro zone debt crisis. In late trading the greenback was up 0.70 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* U.S. equities closed lower as euro zone industrial output data signaled the region may slip into recession. [.N]

* Copper rose for a second straight session on positive demand signals from China's auto industry. [MET/L]

* Gold eased under pressure from a stronger dollar and tracking riskier assets as investors focused on the euro zone debt problems. [GOL/].

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 98.14 -0.85 -0.9% 97.19 99.69 312,369 282,786 CLc2 98.22 -0.67 -0.7% 97.22 99.57 149,722 132,019 LCOc1 111.89 -2.27 -2.0% 111.32 114.83 109,005 132,504 RBc1 2.5353 -0.0685 -2.6% 2.4940 2.6150 53,717 57,530 RBc2 2.5424 -0.0646 -2.5% 2.5070 2.6200 45,572 39,581 HOc1 3.1622 -0.0094 -0.3% 3.1564 3.2004 37,771 49,930 HOc2 3.1620 -0.0062 -0.2% 3.1562 3.1956 22,592 29,201 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Nov 10 30D AVG Nov 11 NET CHNG CRUDE 650,624 1,408,101 -18,784 RBOB 196,195 151,169 132,051 293,603 10,117 HO 92,742 136,522 142,177 301,024 1,616