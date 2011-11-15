* U.S. data supportive, but EU worries weigh on oil

* Brent Dec contract, U.S. Dec options expire Tuesday

* Coming up: API oil data 4:30 p.m. EST Tuesday

NEW YORK, Nov 15 U.S. crude futures edged lower in choppy trading on Tuesday as ongoing worries about Europe's spreading debt crisis and a stronger dollar offset supportive data from the United States.

Adding to oil price volatility was the approaching expiration at the end of Tuesday trading of the Brent crude December contract and U.S. December crude options.

Germany and France posted solid growth in the third quarter but the highly indebted countries being buffeted by the debt crisis are faring much worse and analysts expect bleaker times to come across the currency bloc. [ID:nL5E7ME1Z7]

Contagion from the debt crisis spread with top-rated issuers' premiums over safe-haven Germany hitting new highs on Tuesday and Italian government bond yields again topping 7 percent, a financing level seen as unsustainable. [ID:nL5E7MF1DS]

U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in October as strong receipts from motor vehicle and building material dealers offset the drag from service stations. [ID:nCAT005552]

A gauge of manufacturing in New York state rose in November and the outlook strengthened, the New York Federal Reserve said in a report. The New York Fed's "Empire State" general business conditions index rose to 0.61, marking the first time the index has been in positive territory since May and up from minus 8.48 in October. [ID:nN1E7AE08M]

The U.S. October producer prices fell in October, the Labor Department said. [ID:nLLAFME725]

U.S. crude oil and refined products stockpiles were expected to have fallen again last week, a survey of Reuters analysts on Monday showed. [ID:nN9E7IJ005]

Weekly snapshots of U.S. oil inventories will start with a report from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday afternoon, with a government report following on Wednesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 fell 24 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $97.90 a barrel by 9:00 a.m. EST (1400 GMT), having traded from $97.51 to $98.35.

* Libya signaled it may not support Gulf Arab OPEC producers when the exporters' group meets in December, saying those countries should reduce output to make space for Libya's returning oil output. [ID:nL5E7MF2KN]

* Indian state oil refiners will cut gasoline prices by 3.2 percent from Wednesday, a company source said, the first cut in nearly three years as the government comes under political pressure from allies ahead of state elections. [ID:nD8E7KU01L]

* The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will watch market developments closely and will be able to work well together as long as there is 'no outside influence,' Iran's OPEC governor said. [ID:nL5E7MF04L]

MARKETS NEWS

* Renewed selling of Italian and Spanish bonds weakened European shares and the euro, while French yields rose sharply as the euro zone crisis threatened to spread to its second biggest economy. [MKTS/GLOB]

* The weak euro and worries about Europe's ability to tame its escalating debt crisis hit gold, neutralizing any safe-haven buying. [GOL/]

* Copper fell more than 1 percent as prospects for demand remained gloomy amid renewed doubts that euro zone economies can tackle their debt and convince the bond markets to lend to them at reasonable rates. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute weekly inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT), Tuesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), Wednesday. 9:00 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 97.90 -0.24 -0.2% 97.51 98.35 47,750 282,786 CLc2 98.00 -0.22 -0.2% 97.61 98.43 22,869 132,019 LCOc1 111.99 0.10 0.1% 111.62 113.14 10,717 122,947 RBc1 2.5529 0.0175 0.7% 2.5166 2.5781 6,757 57,530 RBc2 2.5625 0.0201 0.8% 2.5292 2.5853 7,834 39,581 HOc1 3.1680 0.0058 0.2% 3.1628 3.1925 5,620 49,930 HOc2 3.1688 0.0068 0.2% 3.1650 3.1907 4,786 29,201 * NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 fell 24 cents to $97.90 a barrel by 9:00 a.m. in volume of 47,750 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)