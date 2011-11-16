* Enbridge to reverse Seaway crude pipeline in Q2 2012

* Brent premium to U.S. crude shrinks below $9/bbl

* Coming up: EIA oil data 10:30 a.m. EST Wednesday

NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S. crude futures jumped sharply on Wednesday on news of plans to reverse the Seaway crude oil pipeline in 2012, expected to help relieve an oil glut in Cushing, Oklahoma.

Enbridge Inc ( ENB.TO ) and Enterprise Products Partners ( EPD.N ), owners of the 350,000 barrel-per-day Seaway pipeline, said they plan to reverse the pipeline that currently moves oil from the U.S. Gulf Coast to the oil storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma. [ID:nN1E7AF0BQ]

Brent crude fell sharply and its premium to its U.S. counterpart fell below $9 a barrel.

Ahead of the flurry of pipeline headlines, oil prices had been hemmed in by concerns about the euro zone and by a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles reported by industry group the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday.

The European Central Bank moved to stop an accelerating sell-off of euro zone government bonds, traders said, after the United States called for more decisive action to halt a spreading sovereign debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7MF410]

European shares and the bonds of weaker euro zone countries recovered initially on the move on the day Italian Prime Minister-designate Mario Monti was to name a national unity government to implement long delayed structural economic reforms.

But U.S. stocks opened lower on the dangers to economic growth from Europe's problems.

U.S. crude stocks rose 1.3 million barrels last week, the API said late on Tuesday, against expectations for a drop.

Gasoline stocks fell 2.9 million barrels and distillate stocks fell 2.6 million barrels, the API said. [API/S]

U.S. crude stocks were expected to have fallen 1.2 million barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. Gasoline stocks were estimated to have fallen 700,000 barrels and distillate inventories were expected to be down 2.1 million barrels. [ID:nN1E7AE18D]

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's report is set for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $2.23 to $101.60 a barrel by 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), having traded from $98.39 to $102.06.

* Euro zone October inflation rose 0.3 percent, as expected, after a 0.8 percent rise in September.

* Britain is on the brink of a contraction due to the euro crisis and inflation will fall well below target, the Bank of England said in its quarterly inflation report, leaving the door open for more stimulus to boost growth. [ID:nL9E7LP01O]

* The oil market is tightening and high oil prices are already hurting growth in developing economies and threaten any recovery in Europe, the head of the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday. [ID:nL3E7MG093]

MARKETS NEWS

* Global equities and the euro were lower even after the European Central Bank bought Italian bonds to reduce Italy's unsustainable high borrowing costs, as faith in Europe's debt markets continued eroding on fears of contagion. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Gold was pressured by the weak euro. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), Wednesday. 10:00 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 101.60 2.23 2.2% 98.39 102.06 174,360 351,523 CLc2 101.59 2.16 2.2% 98.43 102.07 159,362 159,897 LCOc1 111.20 -0.98 -0.9% 110.14 112.50 144,374 20,240 RBc1 2.6062 0.0205 0.8% 2.5615 2.6326 14,155 69,497 RBc2 2.6078 0.0157 0.6% 2.5656 2.6330 15,379 49,155 HOc1 3.1330 -0.0382 -1.2% 3.1183 3.1798 21,012 47,593 HOc2 3.1354 -0.0383 -1.2% 3.1207 3.1812 14,382 25,433 * NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 rose $2.23 to $101.60 a barrel by 10:00 a.m. in volume of 174,360 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)