NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S. crude futures jumped sharply on Wednesday on news of plans to reverse the Seaway crude oil pipeline next year, a move expected to help relieve an oil glut at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub.

Enbridge Inc ( ENB.TO ) and Enterprise Products Partners ( EPD.N ) said they plan to reverse their 350,000-barrels-per-day Seaway pipeline, which currently moves oil from the U.S. Gulf Coast to the oil storage hub at Cushing. [ID:nN1E7AF0BQ]

Brent crude futures tumbled intraday and the pipeline news prompted more unwinding of Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpart.

Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R fell intraday to $8.30 a barrel, its lowest since March, having reached $19.91 on Nov. 8 and a record above $28 in October. [ID:nL5E7MG2UH]

The Seaway news overshadowed a weekly inventory report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration that showed crude stocks fell, but not as much as expected, last week.

U.S. crude stocks dropped 1.06 million barrels, distillate stocks fell 2.14 million barrels and gasoline stocks rose 992,000 barrels in the week to Nov. 11, the EIA said. [EIA/S]

Ahead of the inventory report, U.S. crude stocks were expected to have fallen 1.2 million barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. Gasoline stocks were estimated to have fallen 700,000 barrels and distillate inventories were expected to be down 2.1 million barrels. [ID:nN1E7AE18D]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $3.22, or 3.24 percent, to settle at $102.59 a barrel, having traded from $98.39 to $102.89.

* U.S. crude oil implied volatility slid even as crude oil prices jumped above the psychologically important $100 level on their way to five-month highs. [ID:nN1E7AF1IR]

* Oil output at the Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea, Britain's largest, remains reduced, trading sources said, delaying more shipments of the crude that normally sets the dated Brent benchmark. [ID:nL5E7MG2ON]

* The Obama administration proposed doubling auto fuel efficiency to 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025. [ID:nN1E7AF17H]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell in another low-volume day, with selling accelerating late in the session on more warnings about the potential impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on the economy and the banking system. [.N]

* The euro fell to five-week lows against the dollar and yen as rising French and Italian borrowing costs heightened concerns about contagion in the euro zone debt crisis. [MET/L]

* Gold fell, pressured by easing U.S. consumer prices and uncertainty after a clash between France and Germany over whether the European Central Bank should do more to halt the region's debt crisis. [GOL/]

* Copper edged higher in choppy dealings, buoyed by escalating supply-side threats at the world's second-biggest copper mine and upbeat U.S. economic data. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. weekly initial jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

* NYMEX December crude contract expires on Friday.

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT) on Friday.

(Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)