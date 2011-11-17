* U.S. jobless claims fall to seven-month low

* Brent/U.S. crude spread drops below $8/bbl intraday

* Coming up: EIA natgas data 10:30 a.m. EST

NEW YORK, Nov 17 U.S. crude futures fell on Thursday on the perception of a growing threat to economic growth from a spreading euro zone debt crisis.

Prices fell after U.S. crude jumped more than 3 percent the previous session on news of plans to reverse the Seaway crude oil pipeline in 2012, a move that is expected to help relieve an oil glut in Cushing, Oklahoma.

Both Brent and U.S. crude futures pared losses on Thursday after separate reports showing initial jobless claims fell to a seven-month low last week in the United States and housing starts in October fell less than expected while housing permits rose sharply. [ID:nN1E7AG0BT]

Spain and France struggled with government bond auctions, throwing into sharp relief the threat of larger euro zone economies falling prey to the debt crisis that began in Greece and has already led to a change of government in Italy. [ID:nL5E7MG4XP]

Thousands of Italians took to the streets in several cities to protest what they called a "bankers' government" led by economist Mario Monti. [ID:nL5E7MH1YU]

Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R fell intraday below $8 a barrel,

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 fell $1.14, or 1.1 percent, to $101.45 a barrel by 9:16 a.m. EST (1416 GMT), having traded from $100.01 to $103.37.

* TransCanada Corp ( TRP.TO ) said it could start building the portion of its planned Keystone XL pipeline that runs from Cushing, Oklahoma, to the Gulf of Mexico, even as it awaits U.S. approval for the project as a whole. [ID:nN1E7AF0TA]

* An opposition Kuwaiti lawmaker who had participated in the storming of the parliament building threatened more protests if the government and the assembly were not dissolved. [ID:nL5E7MH1ZK]

* Army defectors may have killed or wounded 20 security police in an attack on a Damascus intelligence base that Russia said had brought Syria closer to civil war. [ID:nL5E7MH00N]

* There were growing fears that the UK is heading back into recession as a survey showed consumer confidence fell to a record low last month and British Gas owner Centrica ( CNA.L ) issued a profit warning. [ID:nL5E7MH1WU]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures edged higher after data showing weekly jobless claims fell to a seven-month low helped offset ongoing concerns about Europe's debt crisis. [.N]

* Copper fell to its lowest point in around a week as the dollar rose and the euro zone debt crisis ground on, fueling concerns that the effects are spreading to other regions and will hurt demand for industrial metals. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) Thursday.

* NYMEX December crude contract expires on Friday.

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Friday. 9:16 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 101.45 -1.14 -1.1% 100.01 103.37 40,939 353,319 CLc2 101.48 -1.12 -1.1% 100.01 103.37 96,569 153,152 LCOc1 109.90 -1.98 -1.8% 108.59 111.98 121,609 270,998 RBc1 2.5789 -0.0484 -1.8% 2.5649 2.6195 5,157 43,907 RBc2 2.5855 -0.0464 -1.8% 2.5715 2.6264 7,055 33,417 HOc1 3.1076 -0.0270 -0.9% 3.0746 3.1475 9,655 52,775 HOc2 3.1149 -0.0263 -0.8% 3.0814 3.1542 8,351 33,814 * NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 fell $1.14 to $101.45 a barrel by 9:16 a.m. in volume of 40,939 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Jim Marshall)