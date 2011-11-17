* Gasoline futures fall sharply, weighing on crude
* Brent/U.S. crude spread drops below $6/bbl intraday
* Coming up: NYMEX Dec crude contract expiration Friday
NEW YORK, Nov 17 U.S. crude futures fell nearly
4 percent on Thursday as investors booked profits after prices
jumped more than 3 percent to close at a five-month high above
$102 a barrel in the previous session.
Gasoline futures led the oil complex lower as refiners
returned from seasonal maintenance at a time of weak demand,
rising stockpiles and a sell-off across commodity and equities
markets.
The New York Mercantile Exchange light sweet crude futures
contract caught a strong sell signal on the Relative Strength
Index (RSI) the day after it rose over 70 on a 14-day moving
average -- usually interpreted as a sell sign.
The RSI dipped to 61.3 on Thursday as prices fell, after
U.S. crude bounced off a long-term trendline after weeks of
gains.
News of plans to reverse the Seaway crude oil pipeline in
2012 -- expected to help relieve an oil glut in Cushing,
Oklahoma, by bringing oil from Cushing to the refinery-rich
Gulf Coast -- sparked Wednesday's rally in U.S. crude and
narrowed the premium of Brent crude over its U.S. counterpart.
Both Brent and U.S. crude futures pared losses briefly on
Thursday after separate reports showed initial jobless claims
fell to a seven-month low last week in the United States and
housing starts fell less than expected in October and housing
permits rose sharply. [ID:nN1E7AG0BT]
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R fell intraday
below $6 a barrel. The record peak is $28.10, hit intraday on
Oct. 14.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude
CLZ1 fell $3.77, or 3.67 percent, to settle at $98.82 a
barrel, posting the biggest one-day percentage loss since Sept.
28. The trading range was from $98.28 to $103.37.
* Spain and France struggled with government bond auctions,
throwing into sharp relief the threat of larger euro-zone
economies falling prey to the debt crisis that began in Greece
and has already led to a change in Italy's government.
[ID:nL5E7MG4XP]
* There were growing fears that the UK is heading back into
recession as a survey showed consumer confidence fell to a
record low last month and British Gas owner Centrica (CNA.L)
issued a profit warning. [ID:nL5E7MH1WU]
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell sharply on Thursday as nervous investors
bailed out of the market after the S&P 500 broke a key
technical level on pressure from Europe's debt crisis. [.N]
* The safe-haven dollar rose for a fourth straight session
in a risk-averse market. [USD/]
* Copper sustained its largest one-day decline in nearly
three weeks as losses piled up late alongside an accelerated
downturn in equities and on a bearish technical break that
could keep prices under pressure in the near term. [MET/L]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* NYMEX December crude contract expires on Friday.
* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions
data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Friday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 98.82 -3.77 -3.7% 98.28 103.37 146,151 379,612
CLc2 98.93 -3.67 -3.6% 98.34 103.37 405,823 331,958
LCOc1 108.22 -3.66 -3.3% 107.60 111.98 259,849 270,998
RBc1 2.5071 -0.1202 -4.6% 2.4970 2.6195 36,257 49,286
RBc2 2.5156 -0.1163 -4.4% 2.5060 2.6264 48,927 49,442
HOc1 3.0832 -0.0514 -1.6% 3.0746 3.1475 50,718 75,197
HOc2 3.0901 -0.0508 -1.6% 3.0814 3.1542 52,640 55,404
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Nov 16 30D AVG Nov 16 NET CHNG
CRUDE 843,642 1,222,861 697,554 1,351,740 5,385
RBOB 142,202 184,076 136,279 297,549 -4,526
HO 180,005 201,547 140,017 297,574 -3,029
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos)