NEW YORK, Nov 17 U.S. crude futures rose more than a dollar on Friday after dropping more than $3 on Thursday to break below $100 a barrel as the dollar rose, prompting investors to buy riskier assets such as oil and copper.

U.S. crude came under stiff selling pressure on Thursday after the market digested Wednesday's news of the Seaway pipeline reversal, causing the day's drop of nearly 4 percent.

Front-month December crude CLZ1 expires at the close of the day's trading and could stymie the day's upward move. As well, continuing concerns about oil demand growth being stunted by the euro zone debt crisis as well as a spotty economic recovery in the United States remain stumbling blocks to further price advances, analysts said.

Even so, based on current prices, U.S. crude would end the week slightly higher, extending the U.S. market's gains for the seventh week in a row.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 was up 75 cents at $99.57 a barrel by 8:35 a.m. EST (1335 GMT), trading from $98.01 to $100.15. On Thursday, it fell $3.77, or 3.67 percent, to settle at $98.82 a barrel, posting the biggest one-day percentage loss since Sept. 28.

* NYMEX January crude CLF2 was up 77 cents at $99.70, trading from $98.06 to $100.30.

* In London, January Brent LCOF2 was up $1.02 at $109.24, trading between $107.51 to $109.99.

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude rose slightly to around $9.50, after closing at $9.29 on Thursday. The premium narrowed to as low as $5.58 on Thursday. CL-LCO1=R.

* European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told euro zone governments to act swiftly to get their beefed-up rescue fund into gear, expressing exasperation at a lack of progress so far. [DI;nL5E7MH4CO]

* Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti warned Italy's politicians not to undermine his new technocrat government as he sought a vote of confidence in parliament for sweeping reforms to pensions, taxes and job protection rules. [ID:nL5E7MI2EP]

* A possible global economic slowdown driven by Europe's sovereign debt crisis will not dent demand for oil, Khalid Al Falih, chief executive of Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia's national oil company, said. [ID:nR4E7JQ02R]

* Kuwait pumped 3.05 million barrels per day of oil last week, Kuwaiti industry sources said. If so, that would be its highest output this year and evidence that Gulf countries continue to strive to push world oil prices below $100 a barrel. [ID:nL5E7MI2BR]

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro jumped to a session high against the dollar after investors unwound bets to sell the euro on speculation that the ECB may start lending funds to the International Monetary Fund. The greenback was down 0.71 percent against a basket of currencies.[USD/] .DXY

* On Wall Street, U.S. stock index futures rose after Europe's debt crisis drove heavy market losses this week, with the Standard & Poor's 500 index falling through key technical levels. [.N]

* Copper rose, supported by a weak dollar, but fears of contagion in the euro zone debt crisis kept gains in check.

* Gold inched up, helped by the weaker dollar and some bargain hunting. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* NYMEX December crude contract expires on Friday.

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Friday. 8:48 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 99.74 0.92 0.9% 98.01 100.15 12,895 379,612 CLc2 99.98 1.06 1.1% 98.06 100.30 60,192 331,958 LCOc1 109.40 1.18 1.1% 107.51 109.99 68,707 255,715 RBc1 2.5262 0.0191 0.8% 2.4755 2.5414 2,854 49,286 RBc2 2.5366 0.0210 0.8% 2.4835 2.5512 4,433 49,442 HOc1 3.1073 0.0238 0.8% 3.0775 3.1286 4,211 75,197 HOc2 3.1117 0.0216 0.7% 3.0833 3.1342 3,661 55,404 * NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 rose 92 cents to $99.74 a barrel by 8:48 a.m. in volume of 12,895 lots. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)