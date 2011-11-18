* Dollar down, euro up, encouraging oil risk buying
* Brent/U.S. crude spread widens back to above $9
* Coming up: NYMEX Dec crude contract expiration Friday
NEW YORK, Nov 17 U.S. crude futures rose more
than a dollar on Friday after dropping more than $3 on Thursday
to break below $100 a barrel as the dollar rose, prompting
investors to buy riskier assets such as oil and copper.
U.S. crude came under stiff selling pressure on Thursday
after the market digested Wednesday's news of the Seaway
pipeline reversal, causing the day's drop of nearly 4 percent.
Front-month December crude CLZ1 expires at the close of
the day's trading and could stymie the day's upward move.
As well, continuing concerns about oil demand growth being
stunted by the euro zone debt crisis as well as a spotty
economic recovery in the United States remain stumbling blocks
to further price advances, analysts said.
Even so, based on current prices, U.S. crude would end the
week slightly higher, extending the U.S. market's gains for the
seventh week in a row.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude
CLZ1 was up 75 cents at $99.57 a barrel by 8:35 a.m. EST
(1335 GMT), trading from $98.01 to $100.15. On Thursday, it
fell $3.77, or 3.67 percent, to settle at $98.82 a barrel,
posting the biggest one-day percentage loss since Sept. 28.
* NYMEX January crude CLF2 was up 77 cents at $99.70,
trading from $98.06 to $100.30.
* In London, January Brent LCOF2 was up $1.02 at $109.24,
trading between $107.51 to $109.99.
* Brent's premium against U.S. crude rose slightly to
around $9.50, after closing at $9.29 on Thursday. The premium
narrowed to as low as $5.58 on Thursday. CL-LCO1=R.
* European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told euro
zone governments to act swiftly to get their beefed-up rescue
fund into gear, expressing exasperation at a lack of progress
so far. [DI;nL5E7MH4CO]
* Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti warned Italy's
politicians not to undermine his new technocrat government as
he sought a vote of confidence in parliament for sweeping
reforms to pensions, taxes and job protection rules.
[ID:nL5E7MI2EP]
* A possible global economic slowdown driven by Europe's
sovereign debt crisis will not dent demand for oil, Khalid Al
Falih, chief executive of Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia's national
oil company, said. [ID:nR4E7JQ02R]
* Kuwait pumped 3.05 million barrels per day of oil last
week, Kuwaiti industry sources said. If so, that would be its
highest output this year and evidence that Gulf countries
continue to strive to push world oil prices below $100 a
barrel. [ID:nL5E7MI2BR]
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro jumped to a session high against the dollar
after investors unwound bets to sell the euro on speculation
that the ECB may start lending funds to the International
Monetary Fund. The greenback was down 0.71 percent against a
basket of currencies.[USD/] .DXY
* On Wall Street, U.S. stock index futures rose after
Europe's debt crisis drove heavy market losses this week, with
the Standard & Poor's 500 index falling through key technical
levels. [.N]
* Copper rose, supported by a weak dollar, but fears of
contagion in the euro zone debt crisis kept gains in check.
* Gold inched up, helped by the weaker dollar and some
bargain hunting. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* NYMEX December crude contract expires on Friday.
* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions
data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Friday.
8:48 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 99.74 0.92 0.9% 98.01 100.15 12,895 379,612
CLc2 99.98 1.06 1.1% 98.06 100.30 60,192 331,958
LCOc1 109.40 1.18 1.1% 107.51 109.99 68,707 255,715
RBc1 2.5262 0.0191 0.8% 2.4755 2.5414 2,854 49,286
RBc2 2.5366 0.0210 0.8% 2.4835 2.5512 4,433 49,442
HOc1 3.1073 0.0238 0.8% 3.0775 3.1286 4,211 75,197
HOc2 3.1117 0.0216 0.7% 3.0833 3.1342 3,661 55,404
* NYMEX crude oil for December CLc1 rose 92 cents to $99.74
a barrel by 8:48 a.m. in volume of 12,895 lots.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)