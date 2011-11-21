* U.S. "super committee" seen unable to strike debt deal

NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. crude futures fell on Monday on concerns about economic growth and demand for oil being curbed by problems with debt in Europe and the United States.

A stronger dollar pressured dollar-denominated crude prices. The dollar hit a six-week high versus a currency basket as U.S. leaders failed to agree deficit-cutting measures prompting a shift from riskier currencies into the safety of the U.S. currency. [USD/]

The Republican and Democratic leaders of a 12-member congressional "super committee" are set to declare defeat in a joint statement to be released after three months of talks failed to bridge deep divides over taxes and spending. [ID:nN1E7AK00C]

A rise in interest rates on French government debt and weaker growth prospects could be negative for the outlook on France's credit rating, Moody's warned in a report, adding to pressure on European debt markets. [ID:nL5E7ML0SG]

A long-term global recession is certain to happen and China must focus on domestic problems, Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan was quoted by the official Xinhua news agency as saying over the weekend, adding to a less-than-robust outlook for oil demand. [ID:nL4E7MK00P]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January crude CLF2 fell $1.30, or 1.3 percent to $96.37 a barrel by 8:43 a.m. EST (1343 GMT), having traded from $95.61 to $97.86.

* Iran could use oil as a political tool in the event of any future conflict over its nuclear program, Iran's energy minister told Al Jazeera television. [ID:nL5E7MK0EW]

* The United States plans to sanction Iran's petrochemical industry, sources familiar with the matter said, seeking to raise pressure on Tehran after fresh allegations it may be pursuing nuclear weapons. [ID:nN1E7AH1UK]

* Saudi Arabia's state energy company said that its dominant role in world oil supply had been altered by large new reserves in North America, sapping the urgency to develop the kingdom's own reserves. [ID:nL5E7ML1CN]

* Global and Chinese crude steel production slowed in October to the lowest level in 10 months, as a gloomier economic outlook forced many steelmakers to cut production to tackle weakening demand and falling prices, data showed on Monday. [ID:nL5E7ML22N]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures were sharply lower, extending the previous week's losses as a congressional "super committee" was expected to concede defeat in its effort to lower the deficit. [.N]

* Fears about government debt on both sides of the Atlantic swept across financial markets again, knocking down stocks and lifting prices of bonds seen as safe havens. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Gold was hit by a firm dollar and falls in other financial markets as worries deepened about government debt in Europe and the United States. [GOL/]

* Copper hit its lowest in nearly a month as investors, already mired in worries over Europe's debt, digested news that U.S. plans to combat debt are in disarray and took in warnings from China about gloomy global growth prospects. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. October existing home sales at 1000 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) on Monday are expected to be down 2.2 percent after a 3 percent fall in September.

* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday. 8:43 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 96.37 -1.30 -1.3% 95.61 97.86 46,744 194,039 CLc2 96.39 -1.24 -1.3% 95.69 97.83 14,709 420,238 LCOc1 106.75 -0.81 -0.8% 106.47 107.74 68,351 207,453 RBc1 2.4850 0.0066 0.3% 2.4722 2.5064 1,376 46,307 RBc2 2.4942 0.0062 0.3% 2.4803 2.5126 2,654 50,571 HOc1 3.0344 0.0019 0.1% 3.0180 3.059 2,323 60,358 HOc2 3.0430 0.0017 0.1% 3.0268 3.0674 3,894 53,400 * NYMEX crude oil for January CLc1 fell $1.30 to $96.37 a barrel by 8:43 a.m. in volume of 46,744 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)