NEW YORK, Nov 22 U.S. crude futures rose on
Tuesday in choppy trading as concerns about rising geopolitical
tensions over OPEC-member Iran's nuclear program bolstered oil
prices.
Iran on Tuesday dismissed a new wave of sanctions, saying
the West's attempts to isolate its economy would unite Iranians
behind the government's nuclear program. [ID:nL5E7MM0IO]
The United States, Britain and Canada on Monday announced
new sanctions on Iran's energy and financial sectors. The
United States stopped short of targeting Iran's central bank, a
step that could have cut the country off from the global
financial system. [ID:nL5E7ML35V]
France had called for new sanctions on an "unprecedented
scale," proposing purchases of Iranian oil be halted and
central bank assets frozen. [ID:nP6E7LO00N]
Tensions in Egypt and Syria also continued to keep oil
investors jittery. Egyptians frustrated with military rule
battled police in the streets as bloodshed jolted plans for
Egypt's first free election in decades. [ID:nL5E7ML3TJ]
Oil held on to gains despite a report showing the U.S.
economy grew at a slightly slower pace than previously
estimated in the third quarter. [ID:nCAT005556]
Gross domestic product grew at a 2.0 percent annual rate in
the third quarter, the Commerce Department said in its second
estimate on Tuesday, down from the previously estimated 2.5
percent and below economists' expectations for a 2.5 percent
growth pace.
Oil traders will get the first weekly snapshot of U.S. oil
inventories later on Tuesday. U.S. crude oil and distillate
stocks likely fell last week while gasoline stockpiles rose,
according to a Reuters survey of analysts on Monday.
[ID:nN1E7AK166]
The industry group American Petroleum Institute will
release its oil inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT).
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January crude CLF2
rose 80 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $97.72 a barrel by 9:21 a.m.
EST (1421 GMT), having traded from $96.55 to $98.49.
* The global oil market is balanced and prices are
"comfortable," OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said.
[ID:nL5E7MM0YM]
* Iraq's Oil Minister Adbul-Kareem Luaibi said he expects
OPEC to decide to cut output at its December meeting as global
oil demand is likely to decline. He expects oil to continue to
trade between $100 and $120, which he called a reasonable
range. [ID:nT9E7LU01Q]
* Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Monday the
credit rating of the United States is not affected by the
failure of a U.S. congressional committee to reach an agreement
on debt reduction. [ID;nN1E7AK254]
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stock index futures briefly added to losses after
the disappointing third-quarter GDP data. [.N]
* Gold recovered strongly as buyers from China saw value in
lower prices and as panic over sovereign debt in the West
subsided in the wider financial markets, lessening the need to
sell gold to raise dollar funding. [GOL/]
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange cut gains
and posted its session low after U.S. growth data was revised
down, renewing concerns that a slowdown in the world's second
top economy could further imperil global growth. [MET/L]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due 4:30
p.m. EST (2130 GMT).
* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data
at 10:30 a.m. EST (1030 GMT) on Wednesday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas
storage data at noon EST (1700 GMT) on Wednesday.
9:21 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 97.72 0.80 0.8% 96.55 98.49 61,877 194,039
CLc2 97.78 0.79 0.8% 96.63 98.58 10,931 341,638
LCOc1 107.78 0.90 0.8% 106.62 108.50 83,020 183,497
RBc1 2.5270 0.0380 1.5% 2.4850 2.5389 3,483 35,473
RBc2 2.5326 0.0339 1.4% 2.4926 2.5465 7,101 41,641
HOc1 2.9871 -0.0072 -0.2% 2.9740 3.0124 7,265 48,111
HOc2 2.9992 -0.0051 -0.2% 2.9845 3.0230 14,360 46,909
* NYMEX crude oil for January CLc1 rose 80 cents to $97.72 a
barrel by 9:21 a.m. in volume of 61,877 lots.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Jim Marshall)