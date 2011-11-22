* U.S., others ramp up Iran sanctions in nuclear dispute
* U.S. GDP growth less than expected in third quarter
* IMF to aid solid nations dragged into euro debt crisis
* Coming up: API oil inventory data 4:30 p.m. EST Tuesday
NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) U.S. crude futures rose on
Tuesday after three days of losses as sanctions against Iran
raised fears of regional instability, while gasoline futures
jumped on forecasts of longer Thanksgiving holiday road trips.
The euro gained against the dollar, supporting oil, after
the International Monetary Fund said it would open more lending
schemes to aid countries with sound policies but faced risk due
to the euro debt crisis. [USD/]
Data showing that the U.S. economy grew less than
previously estimated in the third quarter at 2.0 percent, from
2.5 percent. drove oil futures briefly lower in the morning.
The slower pace of growth was due to businesses selling
inventory to meet strong demand. So, the need to restock will
likely see a recovery in the fourth quarter Gross Domestic
Product, analysts said. [ID:nN1E7AL0E2]
On that note, traders downplayed the revised estimate, and
instead focused on to a rally in gasoline futures, which gained
for a second day, jumping nearly 3 percent after sustaining a
weekly loss of nearly 5 percent on Friday. RBc1
Tensions in Egypt and Syria also continued to keep oil
investors jittery. [ID:nL5E7MM613] [ID:nN1E7AL1HJ]
Traders reset their focus on weekly inventory data, with a
report from the American Petroleum Institute due at 4:30 p.m.
EST (2130 GMT).
A Reuters poll forecast that domestic crude stocks rose
500,000 barrels in the week to Nov. 18. Distillate stocks fell
1.3 million barrels while gasoline supplies added 1.1 million
barrels. [EIA/S]
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January crude CLF2
settled at $98.01 a barrel, gaining $1.09 or 1.12 percent,
after trading between $96.55 to $98.70.
* In London, ICE January Brent crude LCOF2 settled at
$109.03 a barrel, up $2.15, or 2.01 percent, snappping four
days of losses.
* Brent crude's premium against U.S. crude widened to
$11.02 at the close, from $9.96 on Monday. CL-LCO1=R
* The national price of regular unleaded gasoline fell 6.8
cents to $3.37 a gallon in the week ending Nov. 21, the lowest
since February, the U.S. Energy Department said a weekly survey
of service stations.
* U.S. retail gasoline demand fell 4.5 percent last week
from a year earlier as the fuel's price was 18 percent higher
than it was in the comparable week of 2010, MasterCard said in
its weekly SpendingPulse report. ID:nN1E7A718N]
* The United States, Britain and Canada announced new
sanctions on Iran's energy and financial sectors, steps
analysts said may raise pressure on Tehran but were unlikely to
halt its nuclear program. [ID:nL5E7ML35V]
* The European Union agreed in principle to sanction some
200 Iranian people, companies and organisations, due to
suspicions that Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons.
* France had called for new sanctions on an "unprecedented
scale," proposing purchases of Iranian oil be halted and
central bank assets frozen. [ID:nP6E7LO00N]
* Iran dismissed the new wave of sanctions, saying the
West's attempts to isolate its economy would unite Iranians
behind the government's nuclear program. [ID:nL5E7MM0IO]
* Iraq's Oil Minister Adbul-Kareem Luaibi said he expects
OPEC to decide to cut output at its December meeting as global
oil demand is likely to decline. [ID:nT9E7LU01Q]
* Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Monday the
credit rating of the United States is not affected by the
failure of a U.S. congressional committee to reach an agreement
on debt reduction. [ID;nN1E7AK254]
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. equities fell for a fifth day, down more than 5
percent over that period, as borrowing costs in Spain hit
another record. [.N]
* In late trading the U.S. dollar was down 0.09 percent
against a basket of currencies. .DXY
* Copper gained for the first time in four days, on signs
of stronger buying interest, particularly from Asia. [MET/L]
* Gold climbed more than 1 percent as buying related to
options' expiration lifted prices toward the key
$1,700-an-ounce option strike price. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data
at 10:30 a.m. EST (1030 GMT) on Wednesday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 98.01 1.09 1.1% 96.55 98.70 301,848 279,104
CLc2 98.19 1.20 1.2% 96.63 98.82 70,567 65,027
LCOc1 109.03 2.15 2.0% 106.62 109.45 206,095 183,497
RBc1 2.5618 0.0728 2.9% 2.4850 2.5650 24,954 27,252
RBc2 2.5650 0.0663 2.7% 2.4926 2.5681 40,063 36,402
HOc1 3.0346 0.0403 1.4% 2.9740 3.038 31,626 43,183
HOc2 3.0465 0.0422 1.4% 2.9845 3.0494 62,941 61,467
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Nov 21 30D AVG Nov 21 NET CHNG
CRUDE 553,509 510,015 695,099 1,276,616 -16,489
RBOB 107,307 104,765 137,187 285,650 1,612
HO 153,842 168,706 143,697 293,411 -3,717
(Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)