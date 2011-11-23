* China factory sector slowing in November - PMI

* Euro zone industrial orders slumped in September

* Coming up: NYMEX floor trade shut Thursday for holiday

NEW YORK, Nov 23 U.S. crude futures fell on Wednesday as weak economic data from Europe, China and the United States pressured oil prices and offset an unexpected, sharp drop in U.S. crude oil stockpiles last week.

Euro zone industrial new orders slumped in September from August, the deepest fall since December 2008. [ID:nL5E7MN0ZP]

One of Germany's worst bond sales since the launch of the euro prompted concerns the European debt crisis was even beginning to threaten Berlin. [ID:nL5E7MN1VS]

China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in November, the HSBC flash purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey showed. [ID:nL4E7MN0EA]

U.S. consumer spending growth slowed in October and business capital investment plans were weak, but other data showed the largest rise in household income in seven months and initial jobless claims, while up slightly, remaining below 400,000 last week. [ID:nN1E7AM0EH]

U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell 6.22 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said in a weekly report, against expectations for a slight build. [EIA/S]

Distillate stockpiles fell only 770,000 barrels, less than expected, and gasoline stockpiles rose 4.48 million barrels, a bigger rise than expected.

U.S. crude oil stocks were expected to have risen 500,000 barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. Gasoline stockpiles were seen up 1.1 million barrels, while distillate stocks were expected to be down 1.3 million barrels.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January crude CLF2 fell $1.84, or 1.88 percent, to settle at $96.17 a barrel after dipping to $95.35, 10 cents under the front-month 200-day moving average, and having reached $97.87.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co lowered its Brent and U.S. crude price forecasts for 2012 and downgraded commodities to underweight. [ID:nL4E7MN0CE]

* Goldman Sachs said the Seaway oil reversal will put WTI back into focus as crude oil flows from Cushing on its way to the U.S. Gulf Coast, adding near-term WTI-Brent spreads looked too narrow to be sustained. [ID:nWNAB2949]

* Iran's parliament voted to review relations with Britain after the UK imposed sanctions on Iran's central bank and a leading lawmaker called for the British ambassador to be expelled. [ID:nL5E7MN1SJ]

* The euro zone debt crisis could threaten France's AAA status, Fitch Ratings said. [ID:nL5E7MN2DV]

MARKETS NEWS

* Copper hit a one-month low on worries a global slowdown would corrode demand as factory growth in top consumer China slows and with the poor bond sale in Germany intensified concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. [MET/L]

* The euro hit its weakest point versus the dollar since early October as investors shunned a German debt auction and Fitch said the crisis put France's AAA rating at risk. [USD/]

* Frustration over the euro zone debt crisis and weak Chinese factory data sent U.S. stocks down for a sixth straight day. [.N]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* NYMEX energy futures floor trading shut on Thursday for U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 96.17 -1.84 -1.9% 95.35 97.87 270,195 319,245 CLc2 96.37 -1.82 -1.9% 95.54 97.95 66,249 77,128 LCOc1 107.02 -2.01 -1.8% 106.82 108.85 181,800 215,453 RBc1 2.5177 -0.0441 -1.7% 2.4970 2.5450 18,191 37,717 RBc2 2.5205 -0.0445 -1.7% 2.4995 2.5511 43,455 44,849 HOc1 2.9591 -0.0755 -2.5% 2.9547 3.03 20,785 44,008 HOc2 2.9714 -0.0751 -2.5% 2.9673 3.0406 51,222 65,599 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Nov 22 30D AVG Nov 22 NET CHNG CRUDE 490,149 589,348 687,743 1,295,618 -19,002 RBOB 113,422 128,132 137,532 284,775 -2,184 HO 119,026 170,151 142,290 299,447 3,119 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)