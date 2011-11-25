* Wall Street higher open supported oil prices

* Iran/Middle East geopolitical concerns supportive to oil

* Coming up: API oil stocks data Tuesday 4:30 p.m. EST

NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. crude futures ended higher on Friday after a choppy, holiday-shortened session that saw low trading volume.

A higher open for equities on Wall Street briefly provided lift for oil, but U.S. stocks faded and finished lower a seventh straight session. [.N]

Also supportive to oil prices were geopolitical tensions over Iran's nuclear program and ongoing unrest in Syria and Egypt.

Both Brent and U.S. crude posted their second consecutive weekly losses.

A slip by a French government official on Thursday, mistakenly suggesting Paris was about to unilaterally ban Iranian oil imports, has raised expectations that European Union countries could consider a boycott of the OPEC producer's oil sales to step up the pressure on Tehran over its nuclear program. [ID:nL5E7MO3CM]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January crude CLF2 rose 60 cents, or 0.62 percent to settle at $96.77 a barrel, having traded from $94.99 to $97.55.

* For the week, front-month crude posted a 64-cent loss.

* ICE Brent January crude LCOF2 fell $1.38, or 1.28 percent, to settle at $106.40 a barrel, posting a 1 percent weekly loss,

* NYMEX December heating oil HOZ1 fell 3.18 cents, or 1.07 percent, to settle at $2.9273 a gallon. It posted a weekly loss of 10.52 cents, or 3.46 percent.

* NYMEX December RBOB gasoline RBZ1 fell 6.88 cents, or 2.73 percent, to settle at $2.4489 a gallon. It posted a weekly loss of 2.95 cents, or 1.19 percent.

* Nigeria is set to load around 1.93 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in January, up from a planned 1.9 million bpd in December, trade sources said, citing provisional loading program. [ID:nL5E7MP1P3]

* Turkey and Arab powers kept up pressure on Syria's President Bashar al-Assad to end the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators but longtime ally Russia warned against any foreign intervention. [ID:nL5E7MP1DZ]

* Tens of thousands of Egyptians demanding an end to military rule converged on Cairo's Tahrir square in what activists say will be the biggest day yet in a week of demonstrations. [ID:nL5E7MO4HF]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks posted its seventh straight lower close, ending the worst week in two months, as the lack of a credible solution to Europe's debt crisis kept investors away from risky assets. Wall Street traded higher for most of the abbreviated session on hopes that a successful start of the U.S holiday shopping season would support major retailers.

* The euro fell to more than seven-week lows against the dollar intraday, as disagreement on how to tackle the debt crisis drove borrowing costs to new euro-era highs and energy investors worried the problems will curb oil demand. [USD/]

* Copper fell on the dollar's rally, as the industrial metal notched a fourth consecutive week of losses on global demand fears amid a deepening euro zone sovereign debt crisis. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT).

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 96.77 0.60 0.6% 94.99 97.55 171,140 283,449 CLc2 96.91 0.54 0.6% 95.16 97.60 39,597 69,041 LCOc1 106.40 -1.38 -1.3% 105.85 107.79 120,021 66,692 RBc1 2.4489 -0.0688 -2.7% 2.4440 2.5518 7,229 27,797 RBc2 2.4542 -0.0663 -2.6% 2.4480 2.5549 23,405 47,828 HOc1 2.9273 -0.0318 -1.1% 2.9175 2.9932 11,482 30,452 HOc2 2.9405 -0.0309 -1.0% 2.9288 3.0037 29,186 56,917 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Nov 23 30D AVG Nov 23 NET CHNG CRUDE 299,405 512,590 682,227 1,289,079 -6,539 RBOB 47,644 126,668 135,344 285,769 119 HO 60,559 135,320 145,480 283,616 -3,132 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)