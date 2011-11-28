* Germany, France exploring ways to tackle debt crisis
* Iran eyes downgrade of diplomatic relations with UK
* U.S. Thanksgiving weekend retail sales jump, lifts oil
* Coming up: API oil stocks data 4:30 p.m. EST Tuesday
NEW YORK, Nov 28 U.S. crude oil futures rose
on Monday as fresh optimism that Europe's debt crisis would be
contained and robust U.S. Thanksgiving weekend retail sales
augured well for economic gains that could lift oil demand.
Geopolitical tensions tied to Iran's nuclear program and
the threat of further sanctions by western governments against
Tehran underpinned the day's price surge.
U.S. crude climbed past $100 per barrel in early trade, but
gains were pared as investors took a second look at whether the
near $4 gain made on expectations of further European action to
lick the region's debt troubles was fully warranted.
Some investors also questioned whether the rise in U.S.
retails sales over the weekend would hold through the holiday
season, given the job market's weakness.
Investors will gear up for weekly U.S. petroleum inventory
reports, the first of which will come from industry group
American Petroleum Institute after the close on Tuesday.
A Reuters poll ahead of the reports showed forecasts for a
1.0 million barrel increase in domestic crude stocks in the
week to Nov. 25. Distillate stocks were forecast down 1.2
million barrels and gasoline stocks up 1.0 million barrels, the
poll also showed. [EIA/S]
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for January
delivery CLF2 settled at $98.21 a barrel, gaining $1.44, or
1.49 percent, after trading between $97.13 to $100.74.
* In London, ICE Brent January crude LCOF2 settled at
$109, rising $2.60, or 2.44 percent, widening its premium over
U.S. crude to $10.79, from $9.63 on Friday. CL-LCO1=R
* Germany and France are exploring radical methods of
securing deeper and more rapid fiscal integration among euro
zone countries, aware that getting broad backing for treaty
changes may not be possible, officials say. [ID:nL5E7MR0VI]
* A bill to downgrade Iran's relations with Britain was
passed on Monday, a day after parliament approved a measure to
expel the British ambassador. [ID:nL5E7MS1L3] If Iran proceeds
with the downgrade, Britain will respond "robustly" in
consultation with allies, said British Foreign Secretary
William Hague. [ID:"nL5E7MS3XU]
* After a blockbuster performance over the Thanksgiving
weekend, U.S. retailers now must replicate the robust results
in order to see profitable sales gains for the rest of the
holiday season. [ID:nnN1E7AR0LM] Overall, the long weekend's
sales soared 16.4 percent to $52.4 billion, the National Retail
Federation said on Sunday. [ID:nN1E7AQ0C6]
* New U.S. single-family home sales rose 1.3 percent in
October and supply of homes on the market fell to the lowest
level since April last year. The seasonally adjusted
307,000-unit annual rate was the fastest pace in five months,
but still below expectations. [ID:nN1E7AR0P8]
* Niger inaugurated the Soraz oil refinery, its first,
marking the arrival of the West African state as a commercial
oil producer. [ID:nL5E7MS40Q]
* Mexico's three main oil exporting ports remained closed
on Monday after being shut on Sunday due to bad weather off the
Gulf of Mexico, [ID:nN1E7AR0UQ]
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro rose on hopes of progress on the sovereign debt
crisis, but gains were fragile as a slew of new hurdles could
raise doubts on the likelihood of a decisive action. [USD/]
* U.S. equities snapped a seven-day losing streak as
investors used the latest effort to resolve the region's debt
crisis as a chance to cover short positions. [.N]
* Gold rose around 2 percent, its biggest one-day gain in
three weeks, on hopes that new proposals may emerge out of
Europe to tackle the region's debt crisis. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data
due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.
* NYMEX RBOB gasoline and heating oil December contracts
expire on Wednesday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 98.21 1.44 1.5% 97.13 100.74 296,180 185,841
CLc2 98.33 1.42 1.5% 97.29 100.81 65,056 40,697
LCOc1 109.00 2.60 2.4% 106.63 109.49 202,742 128,590
RBc1 2.5181 0.0692 2.8% 2.4702 2.5471 18,849 10,628
RBc2 2.5177 0.0635 2.6% 2.4734 2.5466 44,689 26,806
HOc1 2.9699 0.0426 1.5% 2.9422 2.9966 22,746 16,511
HOc2 2.9827 0.0505 1.7% 2.9486 3.0100 61,072 31,753
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Nov 25 30D AVG Nov 25 NET CHNG
CRUDE 537,373 #N/A 1,292,989 -3,910
RBOB 107,023 54,589 133,144 281,476 -4,293
HO 136,975 #N/A 142,196 283,616 -3,132
