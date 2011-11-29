* Italians manage to sell bonds, but at record premiums

* Iranians storm UK embassy in Tehran

* Coming up: API oil stocks data 4:30 p.m. EST Tuesday

NEW YORK, Nov 29 U.S. crude futures rose in choppy trading on Tuesday as cautious hope that Europe can muster an effective defense against a spreading debt crisis and the storming of the British embassy in Tehran kept oil prices supported.

Italian borrowing costs hit euro lifetime peaks near 8 percent at a debt auction as investors demand ever higher premiums to keep funding the country as euro zone finance ministers gathered to meet on Tuesday. [ID:nL5E7MT1YD]

The euro turned briefly negative against the dollar, pressured by the European Central Bank's failure to attract enough deposits from banks that would neutralize its purchases of bonds from debt-ridden euro zone countries.

The euro had received a boost from investor relief that Italy managed to sell government bonds even though it had to pay record high auction yields. [USD/] [ID:nL5E7MT23V]

Iranian protesters entered buildings inside the British embassy compound in Tehran, throwing rocks, petrol bombs and burning documents looted from offices, Iranian news agencies and live television reported. [ID:nL5E7MT3JC]

Brent crude also received support from Sudan's decision to halt the South Sudan's oil exports over a transit fee row. [ID:nL5E7MT4MS]

Oil prices were not supported by news that euro zone economic sentiment fell more than expected in November, as business managers turned more pessimistic across almost all sectors of the economy, particularly in France and the Netherlands. [ID:nL5E7MT1OY]

Investors awaited weekly oil inventory reports on U.S. supply, with the industry group American Petroleum Institute's report due at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday.

Crude oil and gasoline stocks were expected to have risen last week, with distillate stocks lower, according to a Reuters survey of analysts on Monday. [ID:nN1E7AR1GM]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January crude CLF2 rose 43 cents, or 0.4 percent to $98.64 a barrel by 9:37 a.m. EST (1437 GMT), having traded from $97.23 to $99.30.

* OPEC oil output has risen in November to a three-year high due to more supplies from Angola and recovering Libyan output, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday. [ID:nL5E7MT3IS]

* Iran does not expect OPEC to raise output ceilings when its members meet on Dec. 14 in Vienna, its OPEC governor was quoted as saying. [ID:nL5E7MT1RQ]

* Britain's coalition government unveiled sharply lower economic growth forecasts and said it would take much longer than hoped to wipe out its deficit. [ID:nL5E7MT2CC]

MARKETS NEWS

* Copper edged down on caution ahead of a meeting of Euro zone finance ministers to shore up their bailout fund, while a successful Italian government bond auction and ongoing supply constraints calmed sentiment and contained losses. [MET/L]

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE fell further in light trading volumes after the British finance minister George Osborne sharply revised down the country's economic growth forecasts. [.EU]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT).

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

* NYMEX RBOB gasoline and heating oil December contracts expire on Wednesday. 9:37 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 98.64 0.43 0.4% 97.23 99.30 85,059 185,841 CLc2 98.77 0.44 0.5% 97.39 99.41 14,064 40,697 LCOc1 110.02 1.02 0.9% 108.39 110.87 108,391 209,091 RBc1 2.5346 0.0165 0.7% 2.5050 2.5500 2,533 10,628 RBc2 2.5346 0.0169 0.7% 2.5040 2.5492 8,669 26,806 HOc1 2.9884 0.0185 0.6% 2.9606 3.0113 3,391 16,511 HOc2 3.0014 0.0187 0.6% 2.9709 3.0244 18,615 31,753 * NYMEX crude oil for January CLc1 rose 43 cents to $98.64 a barrel by 9:37 a.m. in volume of 85,059 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)